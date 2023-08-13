5 strategies for young entrepreneurs to build their mental resilience

It is true that the youth is the future of the country and with the entrepreneurial spirit being highest amongst the Indian youth, the future looks progressive and promising but the times are getting tougher and young entrepreneurs and business owners are juggling with morale and running the business hence, in the chaos of fixing and moving the business, mental health often takes a back seat. It is true that the entrepreneurial hustle gives you a great sense of independence, money and power but it also takes away from you a lot.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Akash Gehani, Co-Founder and COO at Instamojo, shared, “In the fast-paced and competitive entrepreneurial world, young entrepreneurs may neglect their own well-being while focusing on building their businesses. With this constant urge to prove themselves and at the same time fight global uncertainties, take life changing decisions and also cope with work-life balance it is far easier for youth today, to spiral themselves down in self worth and metrics. It’s time we talk about the mental health of youth openly and encouragingly and it is imperative for the young minds to constantly energise their mind, body and soul.”

He recommended 5 strategies you need to implement right away:

1. Join online counseling

As an entrepreneur running a business, you have to show a brave face to your employees. In order to keep their mind at ease, you need to be at ease too. If you feel unmotivated, tired, frustrated, angry and scared, seek professional help online. There are professional psychologists you can talk to, even if you just need to talk to someone about your symptoms.

2. Keeping a favourite mental health playlist

This might sound silly but it actually plays out well for people. We often run on a constant creative fuel. This can get exhaustive, keeping a playlist helps. Favourite songs, music to calm you down, a podcast with your favourite writer on it or just bloopers from your favourite Jackie Chan movie.

3. Take time off

Too much is done to pamper the physical body and too less to strengthen the mind and soul. Since a vacation in Europe is not possible, take time out at home, to do nothing. Do the things that make you happy, irrespective of monetary returns. Practice the art of mindfulness and vipassana meditation to identify and address what’s holding you back on your journey. Allocating a few minutes each day to practice mindfulness can help entrepreneurs cultivate mental clarity, focus and resilience. Remember, sometimes prevention is the cure.

4. Understanding and talking about empathy

It’s important for you, as a business leader, to endorse and break the norm. Make it okay, to not be okay. Encourage group talks and seminars to demystify the common beliefs people have about mental health. Ask if your colleagues are doing okay, do not just work them to death because business is tougher than usual. This is the right time to check on them. Everyone is scared.

5. Time management

As a business leader, you have a hundred things to do and it can get very overwhelming very fast! To ensure you get your things done on time with the last possible resistance, you need to enforce some structure and discipline in your life. Practice time blocking and allocate specific blocks of time for different tasks or activities throughout the day. A simple way to manage your time effectively would be to follow the Eisenhower Matrix for your productivity.

Source: Luxafor

According to the matrix:

For important and urgent tasks - Do it right away.

If the task is important but not urgent – Block a time for it for later.

The task may not be important but is urgent – Delegate it to someone who has the bandwidth.

Remove and eliminate all tasks that are not important and not urgent either.

Akash Gehani concluded, “Fostering an environment that values mental health in the entrepreneurial community, especially the young minds, will not only benefit the individuals involved but will also contribute to the growth and success of the country. A mentally healthy young entrepreneur is better equipped to overcome challenges, seize opportunities and create a sustainable and thriving environment and will pave the way for greater innovation, productivity, and success in the long run.”