5 ways to handle a partner giving you the silent treatment and why emotional withdrawal can hurt relationships

Meaningful relationships are built on communication, especially during uncomfortable moments. Silent treatment often creates more anxiety than resolution, because one partner is left guessing instead of understanding. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chandni Gaglani, relationship expert and Head of Aisle, shared five healthier ways to approach the situation.

Ways to handle a partner giving you the silent treatment.(Unsplash)

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1. Don't match silence with silence

When someone pulls away emotionally, the instinct is often to shut down, too. But Chandni advises that in healthy relationships, one person needs to break the cycle calmly. Instead of reacting with anger or passive aggression, approach the conversation gently: “I feel there's distance between us. Can we talk about what's going on?”

2. Focus on understanding the reason

According to Chandni, when someone becomes silent, the instinct is often to react, but studies show the silent treatment is usually just a subconscious way of coping with overwhelm. This is especially common in anxious-avoidant relationship dynamics where one partner shuts down to self-soothe. To deal with this, it is better to wait until the conflict has fully resolved to calmly unpack the underlying pattern, identify blind spots, and figure out how to work together next time. These attachment triggers don't disappear by simply changing partners, which is why committing to inner work or couples counseling is essential to address personal blind spots.

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Today's daters increasingly value emotional availability and consistency as core relationship traits, not optional extras. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Address the pattern, not just the moment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Address the pattern, not just the moment {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Occasional space is healthy. But repeated silent treatment creates emotional inconsistency, and inconsistency slowly damages trust in relationships. If communication disappears every time things get difficult, it's important to address that pattern openly and early. 4. Be clear about what you need {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Occasional space is healthy. But repeated silent treatment creates emotional inconsistency, and inconsistency slowly damages trust in relationships. If communication disappears every time things get difficult, it's important to address that pattern openly and early. 4. Be clear about what you need {{/usCountry}}

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People often assume their partner "should just know" what hurts them. But clarity matters. Saying something as simple as, "I'm okay with taking space, but complete silence affects me emotionally," creates healthier boundaries and expectations.

5. Know when silence becomes emotional unavailability

“Not every difficult phase means the relationship is unhealthy. But if someone repeatedly avoids communication, accountability, or emotional presence despite multiple conversations, it may point toward deeper incompatibility,” said Chandni. Today's daters increasingly value emotional availability and consistency as core relationship traits, not optional extras.

For relationships to grow long-term, especially among people looking for serious commitment, difficult conversations need to feel safe enough to have honestly. (Unsplash)

Why does the issue need to be resolved?

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Chandni highlighted that conflict is normal in every relationship. But silence rarely solves conflict — it usually prolongs confusion, resentment, and emotional distance.

Today’s singles are increasingly prioritising emotionally mature relationships built on openness, consistency, and mutual support. In that context, silent treatment can feel especially damaging because it removes reassurance and communication at the exact moment they’re needed most.

According to Chandni, for relationships to grow long-term, especially among people looking for serious commitment, difficult conversations need to feel safe enough to have honestly. The strongest partnerships aren’t the ones without conflict — they’re the ones where both people are willing to communicate through it.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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