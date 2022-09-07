6 signs of security in a relationship: Expert shares insights

In relationship, two people give their honest efforts in making a space where the emotions feel safe, and is a healthy space for two individuals to grow together. After the initial phase of firecrackers, a relationship becomes a journey of two people accepting each other’s imperfections, understanding their traumas and past experiences and communicating about their needs, wants and expectations from each other. In this journey, a sense of trust and security forms one of the foundation blocks, where the people are allowed to be the truest version of themselves, without the fear of being judged and left behind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Things no one tells you about a break up

Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders addressed the importance of security in a relationship and wrote, “Beautiful signs of security. Does anybody enjoy this 100% of the time? Of course not; we all have our own wounding that we bring into our relationships that must be managed, understood, and communicated. That being said, it is very important to understand what a secure relationship looks like and how it functions. This allows you and your partner know what to work towards, and to know what the tender points in your relationship are.” She further noted down six signs of security in a relationship which makes it healthier:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opening up: The first sign of security in a relationship is when we are able to open up about everything going through our mind to our partners, without the fear of being judged.

Support: We are supportive of the goals, passion, aim and ambitions of our partners and vice versa. We are also their biggest cheerleader in success and their shoulder to cry on, during failures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dynamics: The dynamics of the relationship says a lot about the health and the happiness linked to it. A consistent and stable dynamics of the relationship means that there is security.

Conflicts: Conflicts do not mean the end of the relationship. It provides us with fresh perspectives and gives us the space to embrace the change with time.

Individuality: The relationship should have the space for us to be the best versions of ourselves, and embrace our identities.

Intimacy: Physical and emotional intimacy is enjoyed in the relationship by both the partners.