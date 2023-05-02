6 signs that you are healing: Therapist shares

Healing from trauma and difficult times is a journey towards the self. When we look inwards and understand what we need and want for our own good, we start to take the journey to being a better person and living a better life. The emotional and the mental trauma that affects us can be very difficult at times and it may take us a long time to heal, but once we are on the journey of healing, we start to realise that peace and realisations can bring a lot of goodness. Healing is also a very personal process – people in our lives can help us take the journey, but only we can feel, and do it as we want.

Self love tips: Surprising ways to practice self-care (Designecologist)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: What it looks like to be brought up in a functional home

Psychologist Nicole LePera addressed the journey of healing and shared a few signs that show that we are in the process of it. They are, as follows:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Introvert: Healing can make us introverts. Suddenly, we do not like the chaos anymore. We learn to take things slow and enjoy spending time with ourselves, learning new things and investing in our own growth.

Relationships: As we start to change, the relationships we have with people also start to show changes. We no longer encourage toxic relationships and the presence of toxic people in our lives. Hence, this makes space for new relationships and healthy people to enter our lives and make it better.

Confused: Healing is also confusing at times – so we start to take baby steps and learn to embrace the change that we are going through.

Courage: The primary step of healing is understanding the trauma that we have been going through. Accepting the trauma makes healing easier. We learn to look at things as they were and understand the wound better. This helps us to heal better.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unsubscribed: We no longer subscribe to dysfunctional relationships and the treatment that toxic people give to us. We. Instead, start to validate ourselves and no longer seek comfort in the validation of others.

Patterns: Patterns are wired into our subconscious minds, and sometimes we fall back into the old patterns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON