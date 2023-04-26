Just like triggers negatively impact the body and send it in flight or fight mode, glimmers help in making us feel grounded. It helps in regulating the nervous system and lets us be in the moment and enjoy it to the fullest. “Glimmers or what other people refer to as the ‘flow’ state is when we’re fully in the body. We feel open, grounded, and connected. Our mind isn’t racing, fearing the future, or thinking or worst case scenarios: instead we are being,” wrote Psychologist Nicole LePera as she explained glimmers in her last post. When we are in situations where we experience glimmers, it helps in sending the cue of being safe to the body, thereby making us happy and conscious. What are glimmers? How to seek them?(Unsplash)

When we are experiencing glimmers, we start to feel that life has a purpose and a meaning. The sudden burst of hope and positivity in the mind and the body helps in calming the nervous system. Nicole further added that glimmers take us into a parasympathetic state and help us in regulating our emotions. However, unlike triggers, we have to work on finding glimmers. We need to consciously seek glimmers and allow them to find us and impact us in a positive way. Here are a few examples of glimmers:

Feeling the sun: After a dark night, when the morning sun hits us and we feel it on the skin, it helps us to regulate our emotions and feel more hopeful.

Hugging our partner: Being physically intimate with the one we love makes us feel safe and happy, while knowing that we are in a healthy space.

Playing with pet: The love of a pet is unconditional and when we are with them having a happy moment, we know we are safe and that nothing can hurt us.

Listening to music: Music helps in soothing the mind, and when we listen to our favourite song on repeat, it creates waves of safety inside the body.

Watching the sunset: Just lazing by and watching the sun set after a hectic day can heal us mentally and physically.

Glimmers help us to keep ourselves grounded and make us feel that everything is interconnected, and that life has meaning, hope and purpose.

