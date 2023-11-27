A person's idea of a healthy romantic relationship depends on their attachment style. Each person has their own unique attachment style and that determines the way they connect with another person. Intimacy and deeper connections in a relationship are also determined by the attachment styles of the individuals coming together in the relationship. While some people have anxious attachment style, some have avoidant attachment style. In avoidant attachment style, a person faces difficulties in developing emotional connection or closeness with another person. This can happen due to several reasons. Be it a childhood trauma or a past experience. A dismissive avoidant usually stays away from deeper emotional connection and intimacy in a relationship. A dismissive avoidant's idea of healthy relationship: Here's what it looks like(Unsplash)

However, this does not mean that a healthy relationship with a dismissive avoidant is not possible. If we start to understand what they want and what their idea of a healthy relationship is, we can have a common ground to develop a healthy and safe relationship. Personal Coach Annalisa Bahadur noted down what a dismissive avoidant needs for a healthy relationship:

Independence and space: A dismissive avoidant may need more space and time alone in a relationship when compared to someone else. But that's how they are. They need more independence to feel the emotional connection in the relationship. A dismissive avoidant is also very mindful of their needs being met, as much as they care about meeting the needs of their partner.

Avoiding intimacy: A dismissive avoidant usually stays away from developing intimacy in a relationship. However, when they start to feel more comfortable with a person, they can slowly connect with them on an intimate level.

Need for autonomy: They also need to feel independent, and dislike being controlled or feeling trapped. They need to be in liberal relationships where their sense of identity and sense of sense is valued.

Communication: Communication with a dismissive avoidant may take time to build. They are usually very quiet about their own emotions. But with them, they work on being more open by being receptive to their partner's feelings.