Ananya Panday sets 'squad goals' with recent picture with her girls
Setting major 'squad goals', actor Ananya Panday on Thursday treated her Instafam to a recent picture and a childhood snap of herself with her celebrity best friends.
Both the old and the new pictures feature the 'Student of the Year' star chilling with her squad which includes star kids Suhana Khan, Navya Nanda, and Shanaya Kapoor.
While the recent picture sees the four beauties exuding elegance in their 'high-on-fashion' ensembles, the old picture captures them dressed in swimming costumes in their childhood days. The old picture sees Navya and Shanaya posing as Ananya is seen biting Suhana's head.
Talking about the bond that the four share, Panday shared that "nothing" changed between the four in recent years except for the fact that she has stopped biting "Suhana's head."
"Nothing really changes (except I don't bite Suhana's head anymore...ok maybe I do sometimes)," she wrote in the caption.
The same picture from the get-together of the girls was shared by Navya Nanda and Suhana Khan on their respective Instagram accounts.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya, who had started her career with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2', was last seen in 'Khaali Peeli' opposite Ishaan Khatter. Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next directorial, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday sets 'squad goals' with recent picture with her girls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links use of social media apps to feelings of isolation during Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU state with smallest gender pay gap is still run by men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Gender Park' to come up in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Children of depressed mothers may experience suicidal thoughts: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dogs can learn new words after hearing them only four times: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why drink, drug risk lower among optimistic pupils with 'happy' childhood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Depression in new fathers linked to relationship insecurities: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests women influenced coevolution of dogs, humans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta asks fans if it's okay to need people in life, here's what they said
- In a recent video, Neena Gupta asked her fans a rather intriguing question. The actor revealed that she is one of those who constantly need people in life and asked if it is better this way or to be absolutely independent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men enlisted to fight 'tradition' of gender violence in Cambodia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peer confidants at school may help teens with anxiety, depression: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here are some details about Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House website adds gender-neutral pronouns as Biden meets LGBT+ demands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French victims of child abuse speak out in new #MeToo wave
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox