Ankita Konwar drops romantic pic featuring Milind Soman with adorable note, fan says 'Can't beat this chemistry'

Fitness enthusiasts Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are known for leading a healthy lifestyle that motivates millions of their followers on social media. The couple often updates their fans with snippets from their daily runs, marathons across the world, and even exercise routines featuring various types of regimens. Apart from the regular fitness updates, the couple is also very expressive about their love for each other. From posting romantic pictures to penning down heartfelt notes for each other, Milind and Ankita do it all. And the supermodel's 30-year-old wife's latest post backs our claim.

On Thursday, Ankita took to Instagram to post a romantic photo of herself with her husband, Milind Soman. The 30-year-old captioned the post, "No place I'd rather be, no face I'd rather see," and used hashtags like #throwbackthursday, #love, #youandi and #togetherforever. The couple lovingly looked into each other's eyes for the click taken during the golden hour. Scroll ahead to see it. (Also Read: Ankita Konwar does yoga in craziest places for new workout video, Milind Soman reacts)

After Ankita posted the photo, it garnered several likes, and netizens showered her and Milind with love in the comments section. Milind also hearted the post. One user wrote, "Ufffffffff [fire emoticons]." Another commented, "Can't beat this chemistry [heart emojis]." "Straight from a romantic movie scene...Beautiful shot and pure love," a user wrote on Ankita and Milind's photo.

Earlier, Ankita had shared a snippet from her exercise routine with fans. The star posted a picture of herself doing her favourite yoga asana - Utthita Parsvakonasana or the Extended Side Angle Pose. She captioned the image, "Parsvakonasana - one of my favourite asanas. It's a great stretch for groins, spine, waist and shoulders." Check it out below.

Utthita Parsvakonasana Benefits:

Apart from the points mentioned by Ankita, Utthita Parsvakonasana also helps expand the chest and lungs, stimulate abdominal organs, and increase stamina. It is a great pose to combat constipation, lower backache, osteoporosis, sciatica and menstrual discomfort.

Meanwhile, Ankita married Milind Soman in 2018. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.