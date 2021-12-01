Ankita Konwar feels 'fearless, sexy and divine' in new self-love video, Milind Soman reacts

When Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar is not serving fitness motivation for her followers on her Instagram page, her account is a serotonin overload. The 30-year-old actively talks about the importance of self-love by sharing motivational posts. Her latest post is the perfect midweek motivation to fall in a loving relationship with your own self.

On Tuesday, Ankita jumped on the popular TikTok and Instagram trend called I Am Woman. She shared a video with the song I Am Woman by Emmy Meli and captioned it, "The only way I live. Always being my absolute authentic self."

The reel featured a compilation of Ankita's videos and pictures. They changed with the powerful lyrics of the song, which are, "I Am Woman, I Am Fearless, I Am Sexy, I Am Divine, I Am Unbeatable, I Am Creative, Honey, You Can Get In Line, I Am Feminine, I Am Masculine, I Am Anything I Want." The lyrics and Ankita's rendition of the trend will have you basking in the self-love magic.

Watch the video:

Ankita's post collected several likes and comments from her followers. Celebrated supermodel Milind Soman also reacted to it by liking the video.

Today, Ankita also posted pictures of her run in Mumbai. She informed her followers that she had stepped out for a 10k run with her friend. But, because the weather was 'gracious', she ended up enjoying a 20k run. Dressed in a tank top and shorts, Ankita completed the run.

"Started the month with a giant dose of endorphins! Stepped out for a 10k run and ended up running 20k since the weather was a little too gracious and we had a little too much to catch up on. Rain and great conversations. Wish you all a dynamic December," Ankita captioned the post. She also used the hashtags #runninggirls, #health, #happiness, and #friendship with it.

Ankita Konwar, 30, is married to Milind Soman, 56. The couple tied the knot in 2018. Their close friends and family members attended the ceremony, which took place in Alibaug.

