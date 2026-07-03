Are you a chronic complainer? Behaviour expert warns constantly fixating on problems can make you feel ‘stuck’

Life rarely goes according to plan, and how we respond to setbacks can shape not just the outcome, but our state of mind. While it's natural to vent when things go wrong, constantly replaying everything that's unfair or out of your control can quietly turn into a habit – one that fuels self-pity, drains your energy and keeps you stuck in the very situation you're trying to escape. The good news? A small shift in perspective can make all the difference, helping you move from helplessness to action.

Read more to find out what happens when you complain too much! (Pexel)

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Dr Shadé Zahrai, a behavioural researcher and confidence expert, explains how constantly complaining about things beyond your control can subtly reshape your mindset, affecting your psychology and making it harder to move forward constructively. In a May 11 interview with Mel Robbins, the behaviour expert highlights, “When you focus on what you can’t control, you reinforce helplessness, drain your energy, and make the situation feel even worse.”

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What happens when you complain constantly?

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Zahrai, constantly complaining about things beyond your control may be doing more harm than you realise. While venting can feel cathartic in the moment, repeatedly dwelling on the same frustrations can reinforce a negative mindset, making it harder to move forward and leaving you feeling stuck in the situation. How to manage the situation better? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Zahrai, constantly complaining about things beyond your control may be doing more harm than you realise. While venting can feel cathartic in the moment, repeatedly dwelling on the same frustrations can reinforce a negative mindset, making it harder to move forward and leaving you feeling stuck in the situation. How to manage the situation better? {{/usCountry}}

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According to the behavioural expert, the first step is simply becoming aware that you're caught in this pattern – a task that can be more difficult than it sounds. Once you've recognised it, she recommends four practical strategies to help you break the cycle and respond more constructively.

She explains, “The moment you find yourself complaining, the first step is to become aware of it, which is sometimes the hard part. The next step is to ask yourself, okay, well, I essentially have a few options here. I can accept the situation as it is. I can change the situation. I can leave the situation. Or, I can change how I see the situation. They're the only four options I have. So, you pick one and then acknowledge that if I keep complaining about this, I'm only going to feel worse. It is not going to help me.”

The language of “should” and self-doubt

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Dr Zahrai points out that people who complain frequently often rely on “should” statements, such as “I should have done that” or “I should do that.” According to her, this language reflects something deeper than simple frustration. It signals a psychological response known as reactance – an internal sense of resistance that arises when we feel our autonomy or sense of control is being threatened, prompting us to push back. Research suggests that this also limits divergent thinking – the ability to think creatively, explore different perspectives and generate multiple solutions – making it harder to see new possibilities or solve problems effectively.

Speaking of a way to tackle this, the behaviour expert advises, “Move from ‘should’ to ‘could’. Okay. What ‘could’ I do right now? You're not committing to anything. It's really low stakes. And again, I encourage people to grab a sheet of paper, divide it into two. On the left, you write down your ‘I could’ list. All the things that you could do in the moment. Then you move into your ‘I will’ list. Pick one, two, or three things that you've identified and actually do them. Actually take the step. This is how you increase your autonomy. You bring your locus of control back inwards. And it's so incredibly simple. And it gets you out of the complaining spiral because sometimes all you need in that moment is to feel powerful and to do something.”

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