In a relationship, we need to put in constant effort to make things work out. From emotional intimacy to physical intimacy to knowing the mental state of our partner and letting them be vulnerable to us, the areas that require effort in a relationship are multiple. A relationship, after the initial phase of firecrackers, becomes a long journey of efforts, understanding, compromise and communication to make things last for a long time. It is also important to create a safe space for the people involved in the relationship to accelerate their growth while being in the relationship.

Areas of intimacy that require intentional effort

Addressing this, Therapist Elizabeth Fedrick spoke of the need of effort in various areas of intimacy in a relationship. “It is only through the willingness to invest the time, effort, and energy that you will actually see any change, growth, or progress. Take a quick inventory of your relationship with yourself and with others… and consider not only what areas could benefit from growth, but also what steps you are willing to take towards this growth,” read an excerpt of her post.

Here are the four areas of intimacy pointed out by Dr Elizabeth Fedrick:

Emotional intimacy: It is important to be vulnerable with your partner. While pretense is a no-no in a healthy relationship, we should ensure that we are consistent in showing up for each other’s needs and expectations.

Sexual intimacy: The willingness to experiment in sex life, and understanding each other’s fantasies and desires are a huge part in a relationship. We should also be focused on ensuring that pleasure is consistent in sexual episodes.

Intellectual intimacy: Having deep conversations and understanding each other’s perspectives and opinions. Agreeing to disagree and teaching each other new things are part of intellectual intimacy in a relationship.

Experimental intimacy: Being experimental with each other such as stepping out of the comfort zone or taking a trip to a new place or trying out a new cuisine together brings the partners together.

