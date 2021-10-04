Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Barack Obama says he can't imagine life without Michelle Obama on 29th wedding anniversary
relationships

Barack Obama says he can't imagine life without Michelle Obama on 29th wedding anniversary

Published on Oct 04, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Barack Obama says he can't imagine life without Michelle Obama on 29th wedding anniversary(Instagram/@barackobama)
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Former President and the First Lady of the United States of America, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, are celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary by sending immense love to each other with adorable posts on social media. The two have truly been an inspiration for many couples all around the world, and their romantic anniversary posts for each other will get you all teared up.

The former President of the United States shared two pictures with his wife to celebrate their 29th wedding anniversary. One photo shows them sitting on a couch while embracing each other lovingly, and the other is a picture clicked from the back as they stand by a window. Sharing the images, Barack Obama penned a love note for his wife and said he can't imagine a life without her.

"Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I've loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can't imagine life without you," Obama captioned his post.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at it here:

ALSO READ: Father's Day 2021: Michelle Obama remembers her dad in an emotional note

Michelle Obama also sent her love to Barack Obama as she posted a collage of a present-day picture with an old one, comparing the two snaps. She captioned it, "How it started vs. how it's going. Happy anniversary, Barack - love you!" Her post is giving us couple goals, and we are sure you will feel the same.

The photo on the top is of young Obamas sitting on a mint green couch while hugging each other. The picture at the bottom shows the Obamas 29 years later in the same pose. The collage, in a way, is a testament to their strong bond and loving relationship.

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama tied the knot on October 3, 1992, and have two daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
michelle obama barack obama
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Study suggests people enjoy deep conversations with strangers

5

Malaika Arora’s airport fashion is making our Sunday better

International Day of Older Persons 2021: Date, history, significance and theme

People who suffered in past get more praises for future good deeds: Study
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP