A relationship requires equal efforts from both ends to make things work out. The partners need to coordinate and understand each other and create a space that is healthy for individual growth as well. Sometimes, we see a relationship and the behavior patterns and consider certain things as red flags – however, they are genuinely responsible for making the relationship healthier. "Get into the habit of asking yourself what meaning you’re assigning behaviors and what story you’re telling yourself about them," wrote Therapist Klara Kernig. The Therapist further noted down a few behaviors that are often mistaken to be toxic, but in fact, help in making the relationship better.

Behaviors that are considered red flags but help in making a relationship better(Unsplash)

Having arguments: According to popular beliefs, a relationship that has a lot of arguments is considered unhealthy. However, that is not the right way to look at it. Arguments help us to find fresh perspectives in the relationship and understand each other better.

Setting boundaries: A relationship should always respect the individuality of the people involved. Hence, boundaries are important. While we should be careful not to step on the partner's boundaries, we should also ensure that they respect our boundaries as well.

Having to ask for what we need: The partner cannot read minds – instead of assuming that they should magically understand us, we should clarify the needs, wants and expectations that we have in the relationship. It will create more transparency in the relationship.

Being different: Embracing the differences and the individualities helps in finding new perspectives. Introducing new things in the relationship and making the relationship more fun. It is not important to be similar in the relationship – however, it is important that we respect the differences.

Spending time apart: We should take considerable time to spend it doing things that we love. Spending time apart from the partner helps us to get our own circle and embrace our passion.

