Bipasha Basu’s birthday wish for mom Mamta Basu is all about love

Bipasha Basu wrote the sweetest wish for mother Mamta Basu on her birthday. The actor’s mother rang in her birthday on Saturday and Bipasha had the most adorable wish to make on the special day.

On Saturday, Bipasha Basu lit our weekend brighter with a set of pictures of herself with her mom and we are going aww at it. Bipasha shared a set of pictures from her celebrations of Durga Puja with her family and took to her Instagram profile to write a heartfelt wish.

In the pictures, Bipasha and Mamta can be seen decked up in white and red sarees, traditionally worn by Bengali women on the day of Vijaya Dashami. With the pictures, Bipasha wrote, “It’s this beautiful woman’s birthday today. My Ma. Her smile lights up anyone’s day. I always get gazillion compliments for just her pictures.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

In one of the pictures, Bipasha and Mamta, dressed in white and red, can be seen smiling with all their hearts as they pose for the camera. In multiple other shots, Mamta can be seen caught candid with her pretty smile.

“Only if all knew the person she is - way more beautiful than she looks too. She is passionate, fiery, feisty, determined, vivacious, full of life always, loving, warm and forever giving in the most effortless way. In short, purely inspirational. I am so grateful that you are my mother,” Bipasha added.

“Wish you the best health forever and hope all your wishes come true Ma. Love you,” Bipasha wrapped her post. The pictures are setting ample mother-daughter goals for us.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu has starred in multiple films such as Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Raaz, Jism, Chor Machaaye Shor, Footpath, Apaharan, Corporate and Lamhaa among others. She was last seen in the web series Dangerous where she shared screen space with husband Karan Singh Grover. The thriller also starred Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai and Nitin Arora in pivotal roles.

