Bonding over mutual interests? Study says it's 'similarity-effect'

Bonding over mutual interests is not something entirely new. Unconsciously or consciously when socialising, it’s easier to seek out someone with whom the conversation feels easier whether through shared values, interests or way of thinking. Don’t worry if you think you only stick to your comfort zone and it isn’t a coincidence either. A study published in The Journal of Social Psychology uncovered more about this phenomenon where people naturally feel closer to those they see as similar in personality and interests, even if they are from different groups, ethnicities, religions or political ideologies. It is called ‘similarity- attraction.’ People from very different backgrounds start to relate with each other over their interests. (Pexels)

ALSO READ: Been single all your life? Study says it could impact your life satisfaction

Similar despite differences

Beyond the differences of ethnicity, religion and political affinity, people have very simple, shared and common interests. (Pexels)

Humans are incredibly diverse, whether it’s based on ethnicity, religion or political beliefs. This study aimed to understand if this similarity-attraction is still present in intergroup settings where the differences are more prominent like ethnic, religious or political groups.

In the study, four experiments were conducted in the US, involving over 2,600 participants. These entailed how people from different ethnicities (Black, Hispanic, and White Americans), religious groups (Baptists, Catholics, and Protestants), and political ideologies (liberals and conservatives) interact with those from other groups. The participants were asked to examine and introspect how similar they felt to members of other groups and how comfortable they would be forming close relationships with them.

The finding was consistent as the researchers found that regardless of differences, when people view the other as similar to them, whether in attitude or experiences, they are more likely to form close connections with them.

Implications

Ethnicity, religion, and political ideologies occasionally become points of contention, with opposing opinions leading to disgruntlement. Sometimes they might escalate and make matters worse. However, at their core, people are more alike than different, and when they begin to recognize these similarities, they become more willing to understand and accept one another.

This study also shows how highlighting shared traits might bridge gaps and reduce tensions. Especially in diverse societies, similarity-affect fosters people to come together and bond, despite being from different backgrounds. Unity in diversity is possible when they see deep down how similar they are- whether it is gushing over their favourite actor or analysing the new trends in drone tech.

ALSO READ: 6 secrets of couples who stay together forever, according to relationship coach