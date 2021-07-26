BTS's pearls of wisdom for graduates amid coronavirus pandemic: Don't be afraid

BTS, the South Korean boy band comprising members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has been taking over the world since the past few years. What started as a cult following of K-pop has now turned into a global phenomenon, with big names like McDonald's and Louis Vuitton taking on the boy band's global popularity to further their brand's momentum, and bringing K-pop into the mainstream.

The boy band shared some serious and meaningful life lessons with the graduating class last year for the 'Dear Class of 2020' online event that was streamed live on June 7, 2020 on YouTube. BTS's RM shared, “Dear class of 2020, it’s been a strange year so far, but you made it. Today, we might not have flowers, and we might not have graduation caps. What we do have is possibly the most special graduation ceremony in history. Never before have so many gathered to celebrate a graduating class for their achievements and their dreams. You can be watching us from your bed, from your living room, alone, or with somebody. Wherever you are, you will all soon be breaking out of one world and soar into another.”

While Suga continued how the world seems all kinds of wrong, saying, “These days, I feel as though I’ve fallen to the ground during a race. I dust my knees and get up again, only to find that there is nobody around me. It’s as though I’m deserted on an island. This might not be the grand finale that you had imagined, and a fresh start might seem far away. But I wish to tell you: Please don’t be afraid, don’t worry yourself.”

RM concluded his thought with hopeful words, sharing, “The end and beginning, beginning and end are connected. There are some things you can only do in isolation, such as focusing only on myself and breaking my own barriers. One small person can dream the biggest dream, paint the largest picture, and make endless possibilities come true. When we meet again, I look forward to seeing your dream, your picture, and your endless possibilities out in this world. Take your hands off what you can’t control, and get your hands on what you can change. As you and I continue on in life, we will find ourselves in so many situations out of our grasp. The only thing we can control is ourselves. Get your hands on the changes you can make., because your possibilities are limitless. After all, I also had no idea I would become BTS either. Thank you.”

