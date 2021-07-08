BTS makes runway debut with Louis Vuitton's Virgil Abloh: Rescinding stereotypes

BTS fans waited with baited breath as the septet announced that they would be making their modelling debuts on the runways for Louis Vuitton, the French luxury fashion label that announced the seven member boy band made of Jin, Suga, j-Hope, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, and V as their global brand ambassadors in April this year.

BTS appeared in the Louis Vuitton fashion film set in Seoul directed by South Korean filmmaker Jeon Go-woon. The boy band were seen wearing never before seen looks designed by Virgil Abloh. In his show notes Virgil shared the inspiration behind came from the “idea of challenging preconceived notions and reimagining established codes.” The show notes also added that the fashion film "stages a conversation between space, movement, and global connectivity central to our moment in time, and explores the city of Seoul through the lens of diversity."

The fashion film began with a dark screen and a narrator spoke as the show began, “I had been a pilot for around seven years. In the midst of bad weather, I began my trip having gone through countless amounts of typhoons. I was familiar with the skies but I came across a totally foreign place. Tall skyscrapers, wide windows, and long halls."





Speaking about the partnership in April, Virgil had shared that the band was collaborating with Louis Vuitton as much more than brand ambassadors. He had said, “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

The band had taken to Twitter earlier to share the news, writing, “We are excited to be part of the upcoming #LouisVuitton show in Seoul! Purple heart this tweet to set a reminder to watch on July 7th at 7pm (KST).”

Louis Vuitton's Instagram page also shared the news, writing, “#LouisVuitton Ambassador and @bts.bighitofficial member Jimin shows off a silver tote bag from the collection at @ViriglAbloh’s #LVMenFW21 fashion show in Seoul.”

The Instagram handle for the luxury label also shared how the collection was rescinding stereotypes and "employing fashion as a tool to change predetermined perceptions of dress codes" and how it is aiming to "construct new meanings. Defying society’s established cultural structure of outsiders versus insiders." And that surely reflected in the androgynous looks showcased in the film with

Another post shared that the collection "investigates the unconscious biases instilled in our collective psyche by the archaic norms of society".

The septet debuted 34 new looks in the fashion film and much of the collection was already showcased in the January show in Paris this year titled The Voyage.

The boys walked against the backdrop of the Art Bunker B39 art and culture space wearing pieces from Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2021 collection, which featured travel inspired clothing with airplane buttons, large carrier bags and LV-branded to-go coffee cup.

