Can money buy happiness? Study reveals it's all in your head

The age-old saying "money doesn’t buy happiness" draws a host of opinions. For long, people have tried to connect these two concepts in their own ways, from memes, under starry nights, to dinner table conversations. But it turns out something entirely else is leading the charge here. Money differs from perception to perception.(Shutterstock)

As per a large-scale study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, the concept of ‘feeling’ was attached to the narrative. The study looked into how we feel about our money and how much we actually earn, and how these affect our happiness in different ways.

Does money really make us happy?

It all depends on your perception of how you wish to see your earnings. (Shutterstock)

The study was large-scale and tracked over 7,600 people from the United States and South Korea for many years. To evaluate, they assessed their income levels, personal satisfaction with money and how happy they felt.

There's no default correlation that having a lot of money automatically makes you happy. In fact, perception is what holds the reins. As per the study, people who felt good about their earnings and financial situations were more likely to be mentally well in the present. They were well-rounded in terms of happiness, healthier and emotionally present. So essentially, it’s not the actual salary that shapes their happiness, but how they choose to view their earnings.

The mental image plays a big role in how we feel. So, in a way, money can buy happiness, if you are satisfied with your financial situation. This way, only a positive mentality can help democratise the idea that money can buy happiness. It's not a far fetched concept if you believe yourself and continue to be positive.

Future happiness

The above finding elaborated on the present's take on happiness. But it shows its true colours as, with time, the actual income, what you earn, does make a big impact.

So, in short, for staying in the present, simply feeling good about your money can make you happy. But in the long run, when you start minting more, you have a better chance of happiness in the long run.

