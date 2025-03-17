Obsessed with likes? Study reveals how social media traps us in cycle of validation and distorted thinking

Imagine scrolling through Instagram and seeing flawless selfies, luxury vacations, and picture-perfect lives. It all looks so effortless but here’s the dark truth. New research shows that social media isn’t just changing how we communicate; it’s warping reality and fueling dangerous delusions, especially for vulnerable users. (Also read: Missing old friends? Study shows how you can actually stay connected for years ) Research reveals social media's role in worsening mental health by distorting reality and fostering delusions.(Unsplash)

Rise of delusional thinking in digital age

A study, fittingly titled ‘I tweet, therefore I am,’ uncovered a disturbing reality: the psychological disorders most strongly associated with heavy social media use all involve delusions. Think narcissism (believing one is superior), body dysmorphia (obsessing over imagined flaws), anorexia (seeing an overweight figure in the mirror despite being dangerously thin), and even erotomania (the false belief that a celebrity is secretly in love).

Social media distorts self-perception, leading to delusions like narcissism and body dysmorphia.(Pixabay)

Social media has reshaped how we interact, turning us into disembodied digital versions of ourselves. Researchers Nancy Yang and Bernard Crespi from Simon Fraser University identified a troubling pattern: those with distorted self-perception disorders use social media far more than others.

They call this the “Delusion Amplification by Social Media” model, arguing that platforms like Instagram and TikTok fuel unchecked false beliefs. In real life, others ground us in reality, but online identities are self-created, filtered, edited, and easily replaced with a fresh account.

How social media fuels mental health issues

For narcissistic personality disorder, social media offers endless validation. Likes and followers inflate their self-image, making platforms like Instagram ideal for self-promotion. In contrast, people with body dysmorphia find a distorted mirror online, fixating on perceived flaws without real-world feedback to challenge their views.

Social media is linked to rising eating disorders and mental health issues, particularly among users with distorted self-perception.(Shutterstock)

The study also links social media to eating disorders, as image-heavy platforms reinforce unrealistic beauty standards and worsen body dissatisfaction. Interestingly, those with autism spectrum disorders use social media less, preferring platforms like YouTube for special interests rather than socialising.

Face-to-face interactions keep us grounded through body language, tone, and expressions. Social media removes these reality checks, trapping vulnerable users in distorted perceptions. Seeking validation online, they fall into a cycle where algorithms reinforce their delusions.

Social Media and loss of reality checks

“Social media fosters delusions by stripping away reality checks,” says SFU professor Bernard Crespi. His research highlights how platforms worsen mental health issues, exploiting our need for validation.

Viral TikToks require crafting content for an invisible audience, simulating eye contact, and tracking virtual attention that mirrors the hyper-mentalisation seen in paranoia and schizotypy. Without real-life cues, vulnerable users become trapped in distorted perceptions, reinforced by algorithms.

“Social media breeds delusions,” Crespi warns, noting how platforms amplify unhealthy thought patterns by engaging an unseen audience.