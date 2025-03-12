From social media approved to last-minute trips: Gen Z travel trends redefining vacations

The digital-first generation, Gen Z, is changing the way they travel. With an inherent spontaneous, ‘live in the moment’ attitude, they are redefining what it means to explore the world and embrace their wanderlust sides on their own unapologetic terms. Agoda, a digital travel platform, conducted a survey among travellers aged 18 to 27 and shared key findings on Gen Z travel habits. Gen Z's travel approach is all about being spontaneous.(Shutterstock)

These are the trends Agoda shared, based on their findings:

Social media as travel guide

Gen Z youth is one scroll away from landing on their dream vacay.(Shutterstock)

Gen Z is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to maneuvering social media to their best advantage. Social media shapes much of their travel itinerary from mood boards to travel checklists. TikTok and Instagram frequently feature viral ‘must-visit’ reels of eateries, bakeries, and underrated spots, captivating Gen Z and inspiring them to live out these reel-to-real moments. Since social media is constantly buzzing with the cool hotspots, it also helps them stay updated on the latest travel destinations and food experiences.

While Millennials still value recommendations from friends and family, Gen Z relies heavily on social media as their travel guidebook. However, despite social media's stronghold as a travel compass, word-of-mouth remains a strong influence, coming in second in Gen Z's decision-making process. Then again, word-of-mouth itself is just another form of social influence.

Spontaneous trips

Gen Z books tickets at the last minute.(Shutterstock)

Gen Z is going for last minute trips, ditching the elaborate planning phase. As per Agoda's survey, 20% of Gen Z book flights less than a week in advance, surpassing Millennials, Gen X, and Boomers. While for accommodations, one in four Gen Z travelers book hotel tickets at the eleventh hour. Unlike the previous generations who doubled down on itinerary and elaborate planning phase, Gen Z is choosing the thrill of unplanned trips and adventures.

Shared trips

Everyone has a soft spot for Bollywood's all friends trip movies. (Pinterest)

Every Gen Z is looking for their ZNMD or YJHD moments, savouring and recreating on their trip. Gen Z prefers to travel to new places with friends and family. 38% wish to travel with a partner as well. Although Millennials lean towards family trips, indicating a shift in travel preferences.

Budget conscious

Gen Z knows how to get the best deals.(Shutterstock)

Gen Z may be spontaneous and impulsive, but not careless. They keep an eye out for the best deals while also ensuring a wholesome travel experience. Even if they are careful with spending, they won't sacrifice a quality travel experience. This also aligns with Millennials' planning.

Unconditional love for travel

Irrespective of travel planning differences across generations, everyone loves to travel. As per the survey, nearly half of Gen Z and Millennials intend to take one to three trips this year, while a third have their sights set on four to six getaways.

