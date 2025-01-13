Gen Z is the most ‘unserious generation': Expert explains why they use humour to deal with uncomfortable situations

Gen Z has a sardonic sense of humour. The way they approach serious situations with dark humour is unmatched. Recently, the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, which blazed across hundreds of properties, shook people worldwide. But the way Gen Z tackled grief and loss with their signature humour was noted on social media too. Gen Z is all laughs even in dire circumstances. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Gen Z employees are ‘career catfishing’: A new trend of power move in corporate culture

IG page Girlrewind re-shared a TikTok of a young person quoting, ‘Historians will skip this generation.’ In the video, a young person was seen filming himself against the backdrop of burnt lands with the background track of Ellie Goulding’s Burn song playing. He was also seen encouraging the firefighters with a hand-heart gesture.

In an interview with HT Digital, Dr Deepak Patkar, Director - Medical Services, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai explained more about Gen Z's humour style and how it may even be a coping mechanism for them.

Understanding Gen Z's humour

Humour is fueled by social media trends. (Shutterstock)

Dr Patkar emphasized that humour is not only for funny situations but also a way to deal with uncomfortable emotions and circumstances. He said, “This is especially common in the Gen Z population which uses laughter and comedic content to deal with pressures and tension in a highly stressful environment. Several studies have indicated that over 95% of teenagers use social media routinely, offering high exposure to comedic content related to the happenings around the world.”

So the exposure to humourous content and memes altered the otherwise ‘normal serious approach.' In a way, they find the silver lining even with their darkest humour. The gravity of the situation is hidden behind sarcastic humour to make dealing with it a lot easier. Humour also helps lighten the emotional weight.

Further explaining the youth's behaviour to understand this ‘unserious generation,' he said, “By posting content on the backdrop of major catastrophes such as forest fires or earthquakes, teenagers unknowingly try to create a sense of camaraderie. Some may also try to reclaim a sense of control, especially during natural calamities, to gain online support in the form of views and shares. At the outset, such actions may be considered insensitive, but it’s been observed that humour is used as a coping mechanism by Gen Z.”

Since much of the youth on social media follow sarcastic influencers, their attitudes might be emulated. He cautioned, “At the same time, these influencers should ensure that the said humour doesn’t overshadow their need for foreboding and turn the concern into a mockery. This may strain their relationship with the audience they are trying to connect with. From a clinical perspective, it's important to encourage teenagers to explore the intent behind their actions. If they are seeking to create awareness about a specific event while being empathetic towards the victims of the tragedy or simply using the tragedy for personal gains.”

ALSO READ: Hollywood stars express devastation over ‘scary’ Pacific Palisades wildfire: 'This is heart wrenching'

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.