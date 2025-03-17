Missing old friends? Study shows how you can actually stay connected for years

Reconnecting with old friends might be easier than you think. A new international study shows that nostalgia, often seen as dwelling on the past, can actually help strengthen social networks. Researchers found that reminiscing not only evokes warm feelings but also encourages people to maintain their most valued relationships over time. (Also read: Is your child lonely? Study shows how creativity helps them to make friends ) Nostalgia is a powerful tool for nurturing relationships, according to a study.(Unsplash)

Nostalgia: More than just sentimentality

Nostalgia is more than just a trip down memory lane. Research published in Cognition and Emotion suggests that those who frequently experience and cherish nostalgic feelings put more effort into maintaining their friendships, often resulting in a larger social circle.

"People who feel nostalgic more often and value those memories are more aware of their important relationships and the need to nurture them," explains study author Kuan-Ju Huang, a PhD student at Kyoto University. "This means these friendships may be more likely to last, even as we get older and our lives, interests, and responsibilities change."

Once seen as a mental illness in the 17th century, nostalgia is now recognised as a powerful tool for maintaining relationships. It reminds us of meaningful moments and motivates us to keep friendships alive as life changes.

Study reveals how nostalgia impacts social bonds

The study analysed 1,467 participants across three groups: college students (average age 19), American adults (40), and Dutch adults tracked over seven years. Younger participants had around seven very close friends and 21 important connections, while older adults had five and 14, respectively. Over time, those with high nostalgia levels retained most of their close friendships, while those who rarely felt nostalgic lost about 18% of their closest connections.

Nostalgia strengthens our drive to stay connected with those who matter most, regardless of personality traits like extroversion or agreeableness. Even after accounting for these factors, researchers found that nostalgia still predicts having more close friends. Strong relationships are key to well-being, good friends reduce the risk of depression, provide support during tough times, and even contribute to a longer life.

Nostalgia's role across different life stages

Huang, who began his PhD in Japan during the Covid-19 pandemic, noticed that many, including himself, found comfort in nostalgic music and old videos. Nostalgia affects all ages but for different reasons. Young adults often reminisce about high school or family moments during life transitions, while older adults associate nostalgia with loss and a limited future.

Rather than seeing nostalgia as mere sentimentality, we should recognise it as a natural way to maintain relationships. These moments serve as reminders to reconnect with those who matter most.