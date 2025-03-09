Is your child lonely? Study shows how creativity helps them to make friends

Loneliness grips young children, whether it's a single child or a kid who lacks the required social skills to engage with their peers and make friends. Loneliness in children can be isolating, impacting their emotional wellbeing and ability to form connections. They become withdrawn, and over time this may even affect their development. Creativity is an outlet for expressing the emotions of lonely kids. (Shutterstock)

A study published in the journal Learning and Individual Differences revealed creativity can provide a subtle remedy.

Creativity improves loneliness

Creativity, on the surface, may be seen merely as drawing or painting. But in reality, it is so much more than artistic expression. Creativity is about imagination and the ability to think of unique and original ideas, connect completely different ideas and solve problems efficiently. This ability can help combat loneliness and offer an outlet for self-expression. The study found creativity also shows a way to connect with others through shared interests.

Although the connection between loneliness and creativity is not direct, the study - conducted among 743 primary school students in Poland - suggests that creativity elicits a specific ability called ToM or Theory of Mind that helps with the socialising process.

Creativity and ToM

Creativity helps kids connect with others. (Shutterstock)

Creativity, instead, also develops a skill called the ‘Theory of Mind’ (ToM). This is an essential social-cognitive ability that involves understanding the beliefs, thoughts, and desires of others. When children engage in creative activities, their innovative thinking helps them develop ToM, the ability to see other people's perspectives too. This skill is useful in socialisation. One of the core reasons for loneliness is weak social skills. Understanding others' perspectives enhances their ability to socialise and connect, thereby easing feelings of loneliness.

In the study, researchers assessed the children's creative abilities, including their ability to generate multiple ideas and the vividness of their imagination, as well as their ToM skills using specific tests. This showed that although creativity does not have a direct hand, it does influence social skills.

