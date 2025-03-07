Study reveals the perfect number of kids to have for a mother's better mental health

A study from Soochow University, published in the journal of Affective Disorders, found an interesting benefit of having children for women. As per the findings, it helps to safeguard against major mental issues like bipolar disorder and depression. Most importantly, the study also zeroed down on the number of children that provides the optimum benefits. It appears that having two children helps lower the risk, a likely sweet spot for mental health benefits for the mother. Risks of major depression and bipolar disorder get lowered. (Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Depression's indirect biological trigger: Study shows inflammation as the cause

Risk reduction by 30%

The study came at a time when a disproportionate trend has been seen in regards to childbirth and mental health, when birth rates have gone down and mental health issues are rising. The researchers analysed the data from over 55,700 women. They shared information about the number of children they had and their mental health situation.

After accounting for other influential parameters for mental health such as age, lifestyle, and reproductive health, the researchers found that childbirth was linked to a remarkable 30% lower risk of developing bipolar disorder and major depression compared to women who had not given birth.

Protective benefits of 2 children

The mother engaging with two children spontaneously and simultaneously helps keep her mind active. (Shutterstock)

The study further revealed a ‘non-linear pattern.’ According to the findings, the risk of mental health problems decreased substantially as the number of children increased to two. Although, beyond two children, the protective benefits plateaued and added no further advantages. The jump from one to two children showed a great decrease in mental health problems.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Women's mental health: Warning signs to look out for, 7 empowering tips to take charge