Depression's indirect biological trigger: Study shows inflammation as the cause

Depression is a major mental health disorder that can become life-threatening when individuals suffering from it see no way out. The scientific community is continuously striving to understand the reasons behind this mental disorder. In addition to psychological reasons, depression also has many biological causes. Inflammation has an indirect role in depression.(PC: Pexels)

Depression is marked by intense feelings of hopelessness and sadness, along with a loss of interest in activities that were once enjoyed.

A study published in Brain Behavior and Immunity revealed that low emotional clarity, or a true understanding of one’s feelings, may have an impact on depression. But that’s not all: this mental fogginess of emotions is more pronounced in people who have higher levels of inflammation. This shows a chain where inflammation indirectly influences depression.

The connection between emotional clarity, inflammation and depression

Inflammation is part of the body’s defence mechanism against any infection or illness, responding to something that doesn’t belong in the body. The study’s findings showed that those who have higher levels of the inflammatory markers interleukin-6 and C-reactive protein are also more likely to have low emotional clarity.

Mental stability and wellbeing can be achieved when all feelings and emotions are recognized and understood. Without it, people will feel jumbled, lost, and distraught. Emotional clarity is all about being able to understand, recognize, and express one’s feelings. In depression, people find it difficult to express themselves.

Emotional clarity as buffer

When one can't understand their emotions, they are more likely to be depressed.(PC: Pexels)

The research conducted experiments where they noticed that 37% of their participants with low emotional clarity and higher levels of inflammation (C-reactive protein and interleukin-6) were likely to develop severe depressive symptoms later.

This suggests that inflammation may have a stronger impact on depression for individuals who are less able to understand and express their emotions.

This study finding is particularly striking as it points to the crucial role of emotional clarity in aiding people to deal with the physical and psychological effects of inflammation. In a way, understanding emotions better acts as a protective barrier, reducing the impact of inflammation on mental health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.