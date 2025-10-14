Children being difficult? Kidulting is the fun parenting strategy that makes it easy

Juggling work or household responsibilities and parenting duties simultaneously can feel like wading through quicksand. Amid this, children are always playful, sometimes troublemakers, and may often get into mischief. But one stern look from parents can quickly bring them back in line. While a parent may pat their shoulder for keeping their children obedient, such a ‘serious adult' image may be jarring, creating an emotional distance. To alleviate the seriousness, a fun parenting strategy called kidulting is coming to the forefront. Kidulting is a good strategy for parents to bond with their children. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Kidulting is when adults intentionally engage in child-like activities, from playing board games to doodling, tapping into their inner child. For parents, kidulting is a good way to bond with kids. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand how kidulting is an efficient parenting trick.

Why is kidulting a good parenting strategy?

Parents start to feel like a safe space when they are fun. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Padma Priya, senior consultant of psychiatry at SIMS Hospitals, Chennai, told us that kidulting helps strengthen bonds.“When parents allow themselves to tap into their inner child, whether it is playing board games, drawing, or just being silly, it creates a space where children feel safe, seen, and connected,” Dr Priya said.

A parent may feel the necessity to project a serious adult image to their children. In the beginning, a child may obey and behave, but their interactions with the parent may also come from a place of fear. As the psychiatrist noted, when parents become more playful and jolly, kids feel safe and seen. “Parents become more approachable, less intimidating, and children are more likely to open up about their worries,” the psychiatrist confirmed. Further, kidulting also fosters creativity in both parents and children.

The psychiatrist, although advised to maintain a balance. You don't need to ignore your tough parent responsibilities, like asking them to go to bed on time or eat veggies. But moments of fun help make the relationship stronger.

5 practical benefits of kidulting

Kidulting is not restricted to any particular group. It is joyful and a fun way to hit pause in the hectic life. Rahul Chandalia, Director of WOL3D, shared that even young professionals at work can benefit from partaking in kidulting activities like doodling or solving puzzles.

“Kidulting is for everyone young professionals, parents, families, and students alike. When woven into the fabric of everyday life, it’s an accessible strategy for joy, connection, and sustained creativity without turning play into a clinical intervention,” Rahul emphasised the role of kidulting in fostering creativity.

Rahul also highlighted five actionable methods through which parents can bring kidulting into their routines:

Children feel connected with parents when they parenting becomes creative via kidulting. (Picture credit: Generated by Gemini)

1. Short play breaks for stress reduction

Integrate short “play breaks” into your day, such as 5 minutes of doodling, solving a small puzzle, or a mini-table tennis round.

Join your children in simple playtime, even a quick game of tag refreshes body and mind.

2. Hands-on creative projects with kids

Dedicate time weekly to hands-on creative projects like building LEGO, painting, or crafting.

3. Play and connect in groups

Organise regular group activities with friends, colleagues, or family, board game nights, nostalgia movie marathons, or themed scavenger hunts.

For children and adults, join community hobby groups: comic book clubs, vintage toy exchanges, or collaborative gardening sessions.

4. Nostalgia corner

Curate a ‘nostalgia corner’ at home or in your workspace, favourite toys, snack jars, or music playlists that evoke happy memories.

Revisiting cherished childhood experiences brings warmth and a sense of continuity, especially during uncertain times.

5. Immersive plays

Set aside short sessions for immersive play, jigsaw puzzles, adult colouring books, or gardening, focusing mindfully on each movement.

For parents with children, join them in building block towers or sandcastles, leaving the phone aside.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.