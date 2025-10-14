What is ‘Six Pocket Syndrome’? Psychologist explains if single children really behave badly as KBC boy goes viral

ICYMI, a 10-year-old child is being trolled on the internet for the ‘overconfidence’ he displayed on quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Netizens have called out the fifth-grader for his sassy remarks and assertiveness, which they found inappropriate for his age and disrespectful towards Bachchan. The ten-year-old boy from KBC has become the centre of internet trolling.(x/@@ADfanatic_New)

This has sparked a debate on social media about a condition something known as the ‘Six Pocket Syndrome’. A teacher shared a video, pinning the bad attitude of single kids to the many people in their families who pamper them.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Counselling Psychologist Richa Aggarwal - a consultant at Yatharth Hospital Model Town, New Delhi with over nine years of experience in her field, for comments on this matter. She breaks down what the term actually means and shares practical guidelines for parents to help prevent over-assertive behaviour in children.

What is ‘Six Pocket Syndrome’?

A recent social media debate has brought the term ‘Six Pocket Syndrome’ into the spotlight.

According to Richa, “‘Six Pocket Syndrome’ comes from China, where it is linked to the one-child policy and sometimes called the ‘Little Emperor Syndrome’. It describes children - often only children - who receive attention, support, and indulgence from multiple adults in the family, typically their two parents and four grandparents.”

Psychological perspective

Richa highlights, “Overindulgence can sometimes contribute to entitlement, dependency, or difficulty managing disappointment.” However, these outcomes are not inevitable - parenting style, family guidance, and teaching clear boundaries are important.

Guidelines for parents

“Just as no parent would hand a child a sharp knife or let them play with fire, unchecked assertiveness can also be harmful,” stresses the psychologist. “Attention and love are essential, but teaching responsibility, empathy, and self-regulation is what helps children grow independent and well-rounded.” She outlines six effective parenting strategies to nurture confidence without encouraging over-assertiveness.

Set boundaries: Limit screen time, pocket money, and extra indulgences consistently. Assign responsibilities: Give age-appropriate daily chores or tasks. Encourage independence. Encourage social interaction: Let children spend time with peers or in group activities. Teach money management: Involve children in small spending or saving decisions. Model emotional regulation: Demonstrate calm handling of frustration and disappointment. Praise effort, not just results: Appreciate patience, hard work, and learning rather than only outcomes.

Ultimately, Richa stresses that balanced parenting - mixing love with responsibility - helps children grow up into independent, empathetic, and well-rounded individuals, while avoiding the potential negative effects of overindulgence.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.