Common reasons why men and women file for divorce

Couples grow apart in marriages and sometimes they simply don't go along. Getting married to someone is a tough decision, but going separate ways is tougher and maybe even heart-breaking for one or both the partners. Sometimes it's difficult to pinpoint the exact reason why the marriage didn't work out, and at other times in cases of infidelity the decision is almost spontaneous and necessary. One may spot the early signs of trouble and even try to fix the issues, but the outcome remains uncertain considering love, trust and intimacy can't be forced. (Also read: 5 reasons why women fall out of love)

"Every marriage is unique, and every divorce is unique. No one enters a marriage expecting to get divorced. And yet, every year, thousands of couples decide to end their marriages. If you're currently going through a divorce, you're likely wondering why your relationship didn't work out," says Dr. Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing as she shared some common reasons why couples file for divorce.

1. Communication breakdown

Poor communication in spouses is a common cause of divorce. It can be tough to stay connected if you're not able to communicate in an open and honest environment with your partner about your needs and wants.

2. Infidelity

It's no secret that infidelity is one of the leading causes of divorce. Trust is an essential part of any relationship, and when that trust is broken, it can be very difficult to repair. If you've been cheated upon, you may find it hard to trust your partner again. And even if you're able to forgive and move on, the damage to your relationship may already be irreparable.

3. Financial problems

Money problems are often cited as a leading cause of divorce. It's no wonder why financial stress can put a strain on even the best of relationships. Say, you and your spouse are arguing about money, or if you're not on the same page about your financial goals, it can be tough to stay together. Taking steps like seeking help from a financial advisor or counsellor to get your finances in order can help reduce stress in your marriage and may make it easier to stay together in the long run.

4. Lack of intimacy

Intimacy isn't only about sex. It's about connection, affection, and closeness. Lack of intimacy in your relationship can lead to feelings of frustration, loneliness, and resentment. And over time, this can take a toll on even the strongest of relationships.

5. Domestic violence

Unfortunately, domestic violence is another leading cause of divorce in India. If you or your spouse has been the victim of domestic violence, it's important for you to act and protect yourself and your children from further harm. Once you're in a safe place, you can then decide whether you want to stay in your marriage or file for divorce.

"There are many reasons why marriages end in divorce, but some are more common than others. In case you're facing challenges in your marriage, it's important you seek help from a qualified therapist to help you overcome the challenges and stay together for the long haul. With the right help, it's possible to turn things around," concludes Dr Tugnait.

