Ali Fazal says he has seen very few marriages work in his life; would like to disprove it with Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal, who recently celebrated his marriage with Richa Chadha with multiple functions, said he would like to prove that marriages can work. Ali shared that he has not seen many marriages work in real life, and intends to do the opposite in his case. Also Read| Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha struggle to cut giant wedding reception cake. Watch

Ali had proposed to Richa Chadha in 2019 after seven years of dating, and they registered their marriage in 2020. The couple could not have a proper wedding back then due to the coronavirus pandemic and celebrated it recently. They had their sangeet and mehendi in Delhi, followed by a reception in the city as well as receptions in Lucknow and Mumbai.

In a conversation with GQ, Ali shared his views about marriages and weddings. Asked to name the biggest myth about marriage that he hopes to disprove, Ali said, "I’ve seen very few marriages work in my life, so I’d like to disprove that." He added about his wife, "But aside from that, there’s something spiritual I share with Richa. And I thank her for that because she’s made me more spiritually aware than I was before. I was all over the place; happy, but not centred, and I think that’s the whole idea; to find that and flow with it."

The actor added, "We’re all flawed as human beings by nature, and nothing can be perfect. But you can try and revel in that flow, and hopefully flourish in it. All I know is that I will know this person for the rest of my days. I don’t know in what form, but I always know her; and that’s the best thing I could’ve asked for.”

It was assumed that Richa and Ali were due to tie the knot this month as they celebrated the pre-wedding festivities. However, they hinted that they were already married in a statement in which they spoke about how they ‘formalised their union’ in 2020. Their spokesperson later issued a statement, "This is to clarify that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been legally married for 2.5 years when they registered their wedding. Currently, they are celebrating their union with friends and family.”

