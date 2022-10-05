Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha struggle to cut their extravagant wedding reception cake, take help from guests. Watch

Following their intimate ceremonies and festivities in Delhi and Lucknow, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha celebrated their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Tabu, Dia Mirza and many other celebs attended the star-studded reception. A fun video of Richa and Ali from the reception was shared online, which showed the two as they cut their extravagant wedding reception cake. Also read: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad pose together at Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's reception

One of the highlights of Richa and Ali Fazal’s reception in Mumbai, apart from the celebrity guest list, was their three-tier wedding cake that was grey in colour and was decorated with white and purple flowers. Green leaves also adorned the cake that was almost too beautiful to eat, or cut, as the couple would know.

Richa and Ali were all smiles as they tried to cut the cake, surrounded by guests that cheered them on. However, the couple had to take help from three others, including one who appeared to be the chef, to finally cut the cake. Earlier in the evening photos of the wedding reception cake being carefully carried inside the venue also made their way online.

On Tuesday, before the Mumbai reception, Richa and Ali shared their pictures from an intimate ceremony in Lucknow with a hint of old-world Awadhi charm. The couple wore matching white outfits designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the beautiful celebration hosted by the groom’s family.

Earlier, the couple celebrated with a cocktail ceremony, and it was a lavish affair. Ali and Richa had kick-started their pre-wedding festivities at the Gymkhana Club in Delhi. After their mehendi and sangeet ceremony, Richa and Ali had thrown a cocktail party on Friday.

Richa and Ali had confirmed on social media earlier this month that they were planning to tie the knot in October. On Tuesday, the actors issued a clarification through their spokesperson that they have been ‘legally married’ since 2020 and are currently ‘celebrating their union with friends and family’. Ali had proposed to Richa in 2019, and they were planning to tie the knot in 2020 itself, but had to postpone their wedding plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON