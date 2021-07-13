Death to the greedy patriarchy: Madonna slams Britney Spears' conservatorship

Britney Spears' conservatorship has become the topic of conversation whether its on the news or on social media, almost every other day and more and more celebrities are coming out in support of the Oops I Did It Again singer since her conservatorship hearing a few weeks ago. Now, Britney's old friend and peer Madonna has come out in support of the pop singer and has spoken out against the 'violation of human rights' of Britney.

Taking to her Instagram story, Madonna recently posted about how slavery had ended a long time ago and that Britney should be given her life back. On Instagram, Madonna shared an old photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that had Britney Spears written across it in sparkly purple letters. Over the image she wrote, "Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!"

According to Deadline, the pop artist recently spoke out on her Instagram Story to end the hold Spears's father has on her life and career.

The two artists go way back, having collaborated on the song 'Me Against the Music' in 2003 and roiling the culture by sharing a memorable kiss at that year's MTV Video Music Awards.

Many pop stars have spoken out in support of Spears since her emotional testimony last month in her conservatorship hearing. Spears is seeking to end the hold her father, Jamie Spears, has over her, which extends to finances and even her ability to have a child.

Spears's custody case has its next hearing on July 14. Since her June court date, Spears's court-appointed lawyer has asked to resign and her co-conservator of her estate, Bessemer Trust, has exited.

As per Deadline, her mother, Lynne Spears, has filed court documents this week asking that her daughter be allowed to hire her own attorney.

