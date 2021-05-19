WATCH: Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary, will use 'they/them' pronouns

Sorry Not Sorry singer and American pop star Demi Lovato has been on a journey of self discovery and understanding for quite a while now. From seeing her body and flaws in a positive way to accepting the help she needed after relapsing into her drug abuse habit, and the former Disney star has let her fans and follower take that journey with her in the hopes that she may help others through her experiences. And the singer has made another realisation about herself as she revealed that she identifies as non-binary and will be using the pronouns they/them from now on, as per posts the 28-year-old singer posted to her social media feeds on Wednesday. Demi shared that she made the decision after "a lot of healing and self-reflective work".

Demi Lovato shared the news via her Twitter and Instagram, and wrote, "Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras." The Skyscraper singer also announced the decision in a video launching a new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato, which was starting on Wednesday.

She went on, "Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," adding, "I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths."

In March, Demi appeared on an episode of Diane Guerrero's podcast Yeah No, I'm Not Okay, during which she clarified many topics. The Solo singer opened up about how she no longer tried to put up a façade and is trying to be "the person that I most identify with in my life today." She opened up saying, "I've tried on many identities over the years—the sexy feminine pop star that I felt like people wanted me to be or the poster child for recovery—and now I'm embracing the fact that my lack of commitment to any one identity isn't a lack of commitment. It's just an openness to continue to evolve."