DINK men and loneliness: US man says 'making friends as an adult is already hard but being a DINK makes it harder'

For many adult men, the search for meaningful connection feels like an uphill battle. But for those living the DINK (double income, no kids) lifestyle, that hill can feel like a mountain. Nick D’Errico, who lives in the US, recently sparked a Reddit conversation about the unique social isolation faced by childless men. Also read | DINK couple explains how 'positive this lifestyle feels, especially in India'; Reddit reacts Is it harder for DINKs to make friends? One man from the US thinks so. Find out what he actually said on Reddit. (Representative picture: Freepik)

His April 8 post, titled 'Making friendships as an adult man is already hard, being a DINK makes that harder,' has struck a chord with dozens of Redditors navigating the gap between 'craft beer buddies' and 'life-long confidants'.

The struggle for depth Nick noted that while he and his wife maintain a healthy social circle, there is a distinct divide in how those friendships function. "My wife and I have decent friendships," Nick shared. "Some are old friends... and many are new friends. Some have kids, some don't, and, intentional or not, we do hang with the childless friends more than the ones with kids," he added.

Despite these connections, Nick admitted to a lack of 'meaningful solo male friendships', noting that most male bonds tend to stay on the surface. "The truth is that I do keep in touch, or at least try, but many of those friendships are situational and/or casual," he explained, adding, "For example, we are friends with one couple, and me and the guy can chat all day about craft beer and travel, but the few times I've tried to have a deeper conversation with him, it's petered out."

The 'parent club' vs the outsiders A primary hurdle for DINK men is the 'default' bond that parenthood provides. According to Nick, fathers have an immediate, built-in commonality that childless men lack. "My guy friends that do have kids have default common interests with the other dads," Nick observed. "Managing the challenges of being a good father, good husband, etc., gives a baseline to open up to each other... they are all part of that club," he added.

Meanwhile, those without children often find themselves sidelined as their oldest friends become consumed by the logistics of parenting: “Most of the guys I grew up [with]... are too busy with their kids at soccer practice to give me the proper time of day to talk life s**t. Of course, none of it is intentional or malicious at all, but in my experience, it's a reality.”