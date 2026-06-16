Expert decodes why finding a long-term partner has become difficult for successful and independent individuals

Financially independent, thriving career, good education, a full and interesting life, yet unable to find the right partner and still looking for love? You're not alone. Many of us grew up believing that once we achieved financial stability, career success, and personal independence, finding a loving, long-term partner would naturally follow. But today's dating landscape tells a different story. Despite having thriving careers and fulfilling lives, many successful young adults are finding it increasingly difficult to build meaningful, lasting relationships and find the right partner. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mishi Mehta, co-founder of MatchMe, decodes the reason behind this.

Why has finding a long-term partner become difficult for successful individuals?(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | 5 red flags in ‘perfect’ relationships that often go unnoticed but can quietly harm your emotional well-being

Why has finding a long-term partner become harder?

Mishi Mehta said, “The easy answer is that they're too busy. The more honest answer is far less comfortable: while success brings clarity to one's professional life, it can also subtly shape, and sometimes distort the way people approach the search for a life partner.”

Highly successful people are, almost by definition, used to setting high standards and meeting them. (Pexel)

When does achievement become a filter?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Mishi highlighted that highly successful people are, almost by definition, used to setting high standards and meeting them. While this discipline works beautifully in a career, in relationships, it can become a trap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mishi highlighted that highly successful people are, almost by definition, used to setting high standards and meeting them. While this discipline works beautifully in a career, in relationships, it can become a trap. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The longer and more non-negotiable the list, the longer the search. That's not a theory — it's something we see play out repeatedly. The criteria that feel essential at the point of listing — college pedigree, income bracket, appearance — are often proxies for something harder to name: someone who matches your energy, shares your values, makes life feel easier rather than more complicated. According to Mishi, those things don't fit into a filter, and no amount of professional achievement guarantees you'll find them, or that you'll recognise them when you do. The cost of waiting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The longer and more non-negotiable the list, the longer the search. That's not a theory — it's something we see play out repeatedly. The criteria that feel essential at the point of listing — college pedigree, income bracket, appearance — are often proxies for something harder to name: someone who matches your energy, shares your values, makes life feel easier rather than more complicated. According to Mishi, those things don't fit into a filter, and no amount of professional achievement guarantees you'll find them, or that you'll recognise them when you do. The cost of waiting {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mishi highlighted that for those who delayed partnership while building careers, there's an additional layer worth naming plainly. “We work with successful men in their fifties hoping to marry women in their thirties, often with the goal of starting a family. The ambition is understandable,” said Mishi. But success and financial security don't fully close the gap that years create — and holding the same expectations at 52 that made sense at 32 means the search continues indefinitely.

The more useful question at any stage, but particularly later in life, is: what actually matters now? Personality compatibility, shared values, emotional generosity — these become more important, not less, as people grow into themselves.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Professional achievement is real. It matters. But it isn't a relationship. (Pexel)

What actually brings someone to the table?

“The most successful relationships we've seen come together have one thing in common: both people were as clear about what they were willing to give as they were about what they were hoping to find it,” said Mishi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Professional achievement is real. It matters. But it isn't a relationship. What you bring to a partnership is not your salary or your degree — it's your capacity for warmth, your willingness to be present, your ability to let someone else matter as much as your next milestone.

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON