Feeling emotionally drained from dating? Relationship coach shares 5 practical ways to overcome dating burnout

In today’s world of swipe right, dating burnouts are normal. In order to find the right person, people are constantly switching between dating apps, which sometimes leads to emotional fatigue and exhaustion. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Hema Mishra, a relationship coach on Coto, an emotional wellness platform, shared tips on how you can overcome dating burnout.

Tips to overcome dating burnouts(Unsplash)

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What is dating burnout?

Hema said, “Dating burnout happens when your mind and emotions don’t get enough time to recover.” When you keep talking to new people, getting attached, and then feeling disappointed, your brain starts protecting you by pulling back. That’s why you may feel less interested, numb, or easily irritated. It's not that you don’t care, it’s that you’re emotionally overloaded.

How to overcome dating burnout?

Here’s how to overcome dating burnout:

Take a break

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{{^usCountry}} The first step is to take a break. “In psychology, rest is not avoidance, it's recovery,” said Hema. When you pause, your mind gets time to reset, and your emotions settle down. During this time, focus on yourself. Do things that make you feel calm, safe, and happy. This helps rebuild your emotional energy. If things are getting too overwhelming, take a solo trip to understand yourself first and then get into dating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first step is to take a break. “In psychology, rest is not avoidance, it's recovery,” said Hema. When you pause, your mind gets time to reset, and your emotions settle down. During this time, focus on yourself. Do things that make you feel calm, safe, and happy. This helps rebuild your emotional energy. If things are getting too overwhelming, take a solo trip to understand yourself first and then get into dating. {{/usCountry}}

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You don’t have to share everything or invest too quickly. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Set boundaries {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Set boundaries {{/usCountry}}

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According to Hema, it’s also important to set boundaries. You don’t have to share everything or invest too quickly. Go slow, observe the other person, and protect your energy. This reduces the chances of feeling drained. Additionally, don’t constantly be on dating apps. Make time for other things in life.

Change your perspective

Try to shift your thinking as well. Instead of asking “Will this work?”, ask “Do I feel comfortable here?” This helps you stay connected to your feelings instead of pressure. If something feels off or you don’t think this will lead to something, let that person know and move on. Don’t stick to the outcome.

Putting filters on your dating profiles is important to save yourself from matches that don’t fit your needs. (Unsplash)

Stop getting attached quickly

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Emotional attachment is normal, but hold your horses until you get to know the person completely and feel comfortable around them. Try to understand the person, their pattern, and most importantly, your comfort level.

Filter your matches

Putting filters on your dating profiles is important to save yourself from matches that don’t fit your needs. Don’t right-swipe every profile that you find attractive. Stick to your values and go ahead with what feels right, not what looks right.

“Dating should not feel like stress. When it does, your mind is telling you to slow down. Listening to that is not a weakness, it's emotional awareness,” advises Hema.

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Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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