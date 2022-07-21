Fun activities to do with kids when you’re feeling burnt out: Expert tips inside

With the summer break in and the school getting closed for the vacation, it can be difficult sometimes managing kids at home. Parenting can get tough during the vacation time – especially with the rain outside and the children not getting to have enough outdoor time. Vacation is also the time when the children are home almost all the time and they want to have fun at all times. Hence, they keep pushing the parents to take them out, play with them or do fun activities with them. Parents, however, juggling household work and office, can often feel burnt out with too much responsibilities. Dr Jazmine McCoy, Psychologist is known for sharing insights related to parenting and the relationship between parents and children on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Be it teaching kids how to learn the right words to how to teach them to be kind, her Instagram profile is replete with helpful information related to parenting.

A day back, Jazmine shared a short video of herself and shared tips on the fun activities that can be done at home with kids, when parents feel burnt out. She noted down the fun activities below:

Scavenger hunt: Instead of going out, we can stay indoors and play a scavenger hunt in the house, we can ask the children to bring something blue or red, or thick or soft or big. They can scurry through the things in the house and bring us what we have asked them to.

Obstacle course: we can time a running lap for our children or make them go through an obstacle course in an allotted time. We can treat the winner with something fun like cookies or ice-cream.

Old albums: It is time to dust the old albums out and reminisce in the memories and the good times of the past. We can scurry through pages of old albums with our kids and tease their memory.

Colour: We can tape a big piece of paper and give the crayons to the children and watch them paint their imagination on paper.

Bath time: We can introduce fun elements such as glow sticks, bath bombs or other accessories and make bath time a fun activity for the children.