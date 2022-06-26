Teach kids how to express anger in a healthy way: Psychologist explains

Parenting comes with its own perks. However, it also comes with the challenges of teaching the kids how to express themselves in the right way. Often kids are aggressive and tend to get violent. This further leads to problems as the parents try to rebuke them or punish then. This makes them more aggressive over time and contain suppressed emotions. Then, these kids grow up to become adults with relationship issues and trauma. Often when kids are angry, they express it through physical violence or aggression. Psychologist Dr Jazmine McCoy addressed the issue in a recent Instagram post and said that kids often behave in a certain way to express anger because of three reasons:

1) They do not know what to say in words to express themselves.

2) They think that their words do not carry enough meaning to express themselves completely.

3)They act out of physical impulse and tend to become aggressive.

Dr Jazmine McCoy further added that as parents, we should not ask the kids to not be angry, instead we should teach them how to express their anger in the right and healthy way. She shared a few tips:

Teach the right phrases: “Beginning in the toddler years, start teaching your kid the words they need to get their needs met. Phrases like, Space please, No thank you, and I don't like that are crucial so that your child doesn't feel they need to use their bodies to communicate these things,” she wrote.

Release anger: there are numerous healthy ways to release the pent-up anger which can be taught to the kids. They can be asked to pound play doh or go outside and run or have a dance party to release tension or even take deep breaths.

Children books: It is important for kids to know that anger is healthy as well. Introduce them to children book that contain such emotions and speaks about it.

