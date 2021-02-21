Halsey reveals pregnancy has entirely leveled her gender perception
American singer and songwriter, Halsey, who is currently expecting her first child, recently got candid and revealed how pregnancy makes her feel.
According to the People magazine, the 'Graveyard' singer, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, took to her Instagram handle and posted several snapshots which included a sunny bikini baby bump picture.
In the caption, she wrote, "February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. Butttttt also going so fast?! I've been thinking lots about my body. it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has levelled my perception of gender entirely."
Halsey continued, "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! bye for now."
Several famous followers showed support for the singer in the post's comment section, including new mom Katy Perry, who wrote, "You're about to perform a real miracle, get that rest and just be! I love you!
As per the People magazine, Halsey has previously been candid about her struggles with reproductive health. Back in 2016, she revealed during an interview that she'd become pregnant the year prior, just before her career launched, but suffered a miscarriage directly ahead of a show.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
