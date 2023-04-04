Emotional lows can be described as the state of being overwhelmed with sadness or rage where when emotions are suppressed over a time, the pressure builds up and results in emotional meltdowns, further leading to depression, anxiety and mood swings. Overcoming low emotional state requires a combination of self-awareness, self-compassion and deliberate action.

Here's how you can completely overcome low emotional states (Photo by Ayo Ogunseinde on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ramya Iyer, Counseling Psychologist at WNS-Vuram, shared, “In the workplace, employees can experience emotional lows due to various reasons such as lack of job security, toxic working environment, irregular working hours, stressful workload and changes that impact the work culture. This can lead to anxiety, sleeplessness, confusion, loss of focus, hallucinations and violent behaviour without obvious reasons.”

She suggested, “To alleviate this, organizations must make conscious efforts to address mental health challenges and normalise access to emotional support. Focussing on creating a positive work culture makes a huge difference in the overall emotional health and well-being of the workforce. As organisations navigate new challenges and an increased focus on tech adoption, the uncertainty surrounding it can have an adverse emotional impact on people, making it equally critical to stay focused on nourishing the human factor. A few ways to cope with emotional lows are practising mindfullness and meditation, identifying the root cause of emotional lows and being in charge of one’s feeling and emotions.”

According to Shivangi Tiwari Mishra, General Manager at Tattvan E Clinics, completely overcoming low emotional state starts with recognising and accepting our emotions, without judgement, shame or self-pity. She said, “From there, starts the journey of either taking the right actions if one is aware of it or seeking out for professional help that one might need. Unfortunately, talking about emotional stress or mental health as it is termed is still not a well-accepted practice in India. Therefore, it is even more important to take help of a professional addressing it.”

She suggested, “Keeping the reservations one has discussing about mental health in mind, taking professional help via tele-consultations from the comfort of your own home, can be a one of the first steps towards starting gaining control of the actual problem. The confidentiality and the comfort that tele-consultations with a therapist provides, can be one of the ways to address the existing state of mental health issues in our society. It is not a mere prescription but the correct course of treatment that one should seek and should be able to receive irrespective of any preconceived notions of the people around. It all begins with taking one step at a time towards building a good mental and physical health.”

Mynoo Maryel, life coach and author, insisted that whatever you give energy to you get more of so, focusing our attention on the negative emotions gives us more of the same. To transform this situation, she recommended the following three steps that can guarantee the results:

1. Acknowledge the state you are in, where in your body you feel it, what effect it is having on you. This flushes the state out of your system and you can move forward.

2. Declare that you unconditionally accept all that is and choose to move forward. Take a step forward.

3. Now go from A to Z speaking aloud one word from each alphabet that you appreciate. By the time you get to Z your vibrations will be completely transformed. Since you have done the purging in step one, you will keep going forth and positive vibes will amplify and multiply.

