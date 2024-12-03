Hey men, do you sometimes wish you were a woman? Study finds a new form of envy that each gender feels about the other

Envy runs deeper than you think. Generally, envy is studied within the same sex or is focused on superficial competition. However, when examined between men and women, it has deep sociological and biological roots. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology explored how men and women envy each other. Through this research, the authors uncovered a new form of envy called ‘ablative envy,’ which entails envying a person who is free from the burden the envious person wishes to be liberated from. Let's see how the researchers defined the envy between men and women. Men and women's envy have sociological and biological origin. (Pexels)

Women’s envy

Women are envious of men's independence. (Pexels)

Every woman once had the wishful thinking of living a day like a man, going out without sending the live location to their friends for safety or returning home on time.

The researchers revealed that women often envy men due to their perceived societal privileges and biological advantages. Societal privileges include men’s higher salaries, better career advancement opportunities, and freedom from societal expectations surrounding appearance. Many women also believe that men can lead simpler, less stressful lives, free from the burdens of household and childcare responsibilities.

There are also biological and physical aspects of envy, such as women envying men for not having to experience menstruation, monthly cramps, the challenges of childbirth and even men’s brute, physical strength. When it comes to ageing, women bear the brunt of societal scrutiny, making them envy the freedom men have from such judgments. The envy is also reflective of the societal roles imposed upon men and women.

Men’s envy

Men think women have it easy and charm their way in through their beauty.(Pexels)

Men feel women have it ‘easier’ with their ‘pretty privilege.’ They were jealous of women’s grace, beauty, and the social benefits tied to their attractiveness. They envy women for their ability to use beauty and charm to influence others and for their freedom to express emotions openly without societal judgment. Men admired women’s ability to juggle multiple responsibilities seamlessly. Furthermore, many men envied women’s unique ability to bring new life into the world.

Ablative envy

The research through the observation of gendered envy found a new form of envy- ablative envy. It’s when people wish for the absence of a particular thing, that the other person does not have to experience. For example, women may envy men for not having to experience menstruation or childbirth, while men might envy women for not facing the societal pressure to suppress emotions. The envy is more sociological and biological than personal as most of the participants in the study report neutrality, devoid of any direct envy.

