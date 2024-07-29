Breastfeeding is a natural yet often challenging experience for new mothers and the support of partners and family members can significantly impact a mother’s success and comfort during this period. This support manifests in three key areas: encouragement, practical assistance and emotional understanding. How partners and family can support new mothers through breastfeeding challenges (Photo by Kampus Production on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Kumari (PT), Physiotherapist and Lactation Consultant at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Gurgaon, elaborated -

1. Encouragement

Emotional Support/Bonding

The transition to motherhood can be overwhelming, and emotional support is vital. Partners and family members can provide reassurance by:

Simple words of encouragement, such as you’re doing a great job, can help mothers feel validated and supported. Celebrating Milestones: Acknowledging achievements, like successful latching/attachment positions or extended breastfeeding duration, fosters a sense of accomplishment.

Boost Confidence

Encouraging mothers to share their feelings and experiences can help build their confidence. Positive feedback reinforces their commitment to breastfeeding. Setting Realistic Expectations: Family members can remind mothers that challenges are normal and that seeking help is part of the journey.

2. Practical Assistance

Support in household

Breastfeeding requires time and focus, making household support crucial:

Partners can help by managing household responsibilities, such as cooking, cleaning, and caring for other family member, allowing mothers to devote time to breastfeeding & rest. Providing favorite Meals and Snacks: Preparing nutritious snacks and meals can help mothers maintain their energy levels during demanding breastfeeding schedules.

Educational Support

Family members can assist by learning and taking session/workshop about breastfeeding techniques, common challenges, and solutions. This knowledge empowers them to provide informed support. Accompanying to Appointments: Attending pediatrician or lactation consultant visits together shows solidarity and helps both partners understand the breastfeeding process.

Feeding Support

During nighttime feedings or when a mother needs a break, partners can help by bringing the baby to her, minimizing disruption and fostering a smooth feeding experience. Paladai/spoon Feeding: If the mother chooses to express milk, partners can take on the responsibility of paladai/spoon feeding, allowing the mother to rest or engage in other activities.

3. Understanding

Empathy and Patience

Breastfeeding can come with emotional and physical challenges. Family members can offer vital support by:

Encouraging mothers to express their feelings, whether they are frustrations or triumphs, fosters a supportive environment. Being Patient: Understanding that breastfeeding may not always go smoothly and that each mother’s experience is unique is essential.

Encouraging Self-Care

Partners and family can encourage mothers to take breaks, whether through a short nap or personal time, highlighting the importance of self-care in the breastfeeding journey. Recognizing Signs of Stress: Being attentive to signs of stress or burnout can prompt family members to step in and offer additional support when needed.

4. Involvement of community to support environment

Community Involvement

Partners and family members can encourage mothers to join breastfeeding support groups where they can share experiences and advice with other mothers. Advocating for Breastfeeding: Family members can help create a culture of acceptance and support for breastfeeding, advocating for mothers in social and public situations.

Inclusivity

Including siblings in the process can help them understand and support the breastfeeding journey, fostering family unity. Education for Extended Family: Educating extended family members about the benefits of breastfeeding ensures that they can offer support in a way that aligns with the mother’s goals.

Neha Kumari concluded, “The support of partners and family members is integral to a mother’s breastfeeding experience. By providing encouragement, practical assistance, and emotional understanding, they can help create a nurturing environment that empowers mothers. Ultimately, this collective support not only benefits the mother but also fosters a healthier bond between mother and child, laying the foundation for a positive parenting experience.”