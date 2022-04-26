How to break generational cycle of abuse while parenting? Expert shares tips

Parenting is tricky – on one side parents tend to give the best for their child, no matter what, and on the other side, this is new for them and sometimes they are clueless on how to go about it in the right way. For a parent, it generally come sot them to shield their child from all kinds of pain and trauma, yet sometimes they end up making the bringing up traumatising for them – with no fault of their own. However, the times are changing. With people starting to talk about the right ways of parenting and how they can bring up their kids without making them go through trauma, pain or suffering, the process is becoming more inclusive.

ALSO READ: How to protect your kids from experiencing trauma? Expert shares insights

Psychologist Jazmine McCoy, who goes by the name the Mom Psychologist on Instagram, keeps addressing the issues of parenting and sharing tips and tricks on how to ace the game. Jazmine shared a fresh post and addressed how to break generational cycle of abuse while parenting and noted down the small steps that parents can take on a daily basis:

Apologising – Generational cycle of abuse also involves taking for granted that the child is always wrong. Breaking the cycle also involves apologising to the child and accepting our mistakes.

Accepting their emotions – Be more welcoming to their conversations and thoughts, accept their emotions and create a space for them to be able to share their opinions.

Boundaries – Children also have boundaries. It is best to let them have their boundaries and respect it.

Teaching consent – It is important to teach the concept of consent to children at a young age.

Expressing love – Saying words of love and expressing it through actions help connecting with children more.

No physical punishment – Avoid spanking or hitting the children. This creates more distance between the child and the parent.

Emotional regulation – In case of difficult parenting, it is best to apologise to the children and reconnect with them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON