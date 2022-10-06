How to nurture resilience in children and adults: Experts offer insights

Everyone experiences difficult periods in life. But there are other strategies that can help you get through stressful times and even thrive. There isn't a method that works for everyone. Building resilience can be facilitated by learning constructive coping mechanisms and how to utilise available community resources. According to American Psychological Association " Resilience is the process and outcome of successfully adapting to difficult or challenging life experiences, especially through mental, emotional, and behavioral flexibility and adjustment to external and internal demands." Research has shown that while some people seem to come by resilience naturally, these behaviours can also be learned. (Also read: Tips to build emotional resilience in children )

"Resiliency is associated with a regulated nervous system. Our ability to “bounce back” comes down to the capacity to return to the present moment following stressful situations. It is developed when all of its components and all of its experiences are given stable, consistent, predictable sensitivity to a child's needs, emotions, responses, and feelings. When everything is perceived, heard, embraced, and loved. This creates a foundation of security that the child can turn to when navigating challenges." says Lexy Florentina, Somatic Therapist in her recent Instagram post.

She further says " When there is no foundation of security, children and then adults are left to navigate life challenges with little skills and resources to turn to, often leading to cycles of anxiety, addiction, codependency, and burnout. In adulthood, we nurture and cultivate resiliency by doing the same thing for ourselves that we would offer a child. Nourishing and attuning to all parts of our experience."

Michele Sayers, Speaker and Behaviour Change Coach, suggested five tools that can help build resilience in her recent Instagram post.

1. Ask for help: A integral part of nurturing resilience is asking for help and it is very important when navigating a challenge. Reach out and seek support. There is incredible strength and courage in asking for help.

2. Take care of your body: Mentally, emotionally and physically. Self-care practices and exercise are crucial in times of adversity and challenge.

3. Find purpose: Stay connected to your why and your purpose.

4. Be proactive and develop a growth mindset: What can I do about this challenge I am facing? Who can help me navigate this? What strengths do I have that will empower me forward? These questions will help you to move forward and deal with difficult times.

5. Rest and recalibrate: The more you recalibrate your nervous system the more empowered you will be. Relaxation techniques include deep abdominal breathing, meditation, focusing on a soothing word (such as peace or calm), visualization of the tranquil scene, yoga, and tai chi.

