In relationships, two people with different perspectives and opinions get together to encourage better growth for each other. However, we also need to put efforts in understanding the partner's perspective. "In order to connect it’s important to stay open to your partners influence and perspective. That doesn’t mean you have agree but it does mean making the effort to listen intently and to try and understand their reality. This isn’t just for when you’re having issues. It’s for everyday life," wrote Therapist Lucille Shackleton as she explained the need of understanding each other for building better connections.

How to practice being more open to your partner's perspective(Unsplash)

"Not feeling heard or seen is one of the big reasons we disconnect in relationship and often it’s got to do with whether or not we are willing and able to see each other's perspective. When we feel like our partner isn’t making the effort to understand our point of view, to listen to us or take on board what we’re communicating, it feels like rejection and that sparks disconnection," the therapist further added.

Here are a few ways to practice being more open to our partner's perspective:

Listening: Validating their perspectives not always mean that we are accepting them. It just means that we are there to listen to them.

Differences: It is natural that perspectives will vary because it is based on the values and ethics that we believe in.

What is more important: We need to ask ourselves if being right is more important than the relationship – if the relationship is more important, we need to accept our partners with their thoughts.

Coexisting: Different perspectives can coexist in harmony if we start to accept each other.

Understanding: We can see this as an opportunity to learn about each other's experiences, memories, values and dreams – the elements that come together in influencing the perspectives.

Comparison: Perspectives cannot be compared. No perspective is better than the other, and we need to remind ourselves that.

