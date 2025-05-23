Is chemistry enough for happiness in relationship? Study reveals what actually matters

Chemistry is the trailblazer in a relationship, or at least that’s the general consensus. How good one looks next to their crush, as if they are made for each other. Or how they bond over their interests, like hiking or going cafe hopping. But what really matters for relationship satisfaction is more nuanced. Relationship is about the alignment of beliefs. (Shutterstock)

Relationship satisfaction, which refers to how fulfilled one feels in their connection with their partner, plays an important role. Compatibility based on surface-level markers like hobbies and interests is often regarded as one of the key factors that define how happy and satisfied someone feels. But there’s more to it, another nuanced layer also influences relationships.

A study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy explored sexual power preferences, such as dominance, submission, and emotional intimacy, along with beliefs about gender roles, and how they affect relationships, implying that relationship connections depend on much more than surface-level attraction. Gender roles beliefs either refer to the traditional breadwinner men and homemaker women or to egalitarian views advocating equal roles. The study identified three types of mindsets at these intersections and examined which one is the best for relationships.

Three profiles

The study examined 325 people who were going for sex therapy. Based on the responses, the researchers were able to spot three distinct profiles based on the participants' perceptions of gender roles and sexual power dynamics.

These are the profiles the researchers identified:

Dominant stereotypical thinkers - This group is small and mostly consists of men. They were only 3.7% of the sample. People who belong in this group are sexually very dominant and rigid in their sexual power preference. For gender roles, the sample had a contradictory set of opinions, with some believing in rigid gender roles and others in egalitarian gender roles. But whatever the gender opinion was, it was relatively strong.

Tender conflicted traditionalists - This group made up 15.4% of the sample. They preferred gentler sex, yet were strong believers in traditional gender roles. They also supported some aspects of equal gender roles, creating inner confusion. They reported low relationship satisfaction and tended to avoid emotional closeness.

Flexible and coherent lovers- The researchers identified this as the largest group. They prefer mutual, emotionally connected sex over sexual dominance. Moreover, they also rejected rigid gender roles. As expected, this profile was mainly women.

Clear winner among the three profiles

For your next date night, go beyond hobbies and interests and dicusss about values and beliefs.(Shutterstock)

People who fall into the 'Flexible and Coherent Lover' category are the clear winners among the other three profiles, meaning they are more likely to experience high relationship satisfaction. This shows that egalitarian views were seen in more emotionally secure relationships. It indicates how important a belief system is for actual bonding. Moreover, prioritising emotional connection for sex, rather than sexual power, whether domination or submission, helps with emotional intimacy.

It is a wake-up call to understand what one should prioritise to get to know each other better and assess the bond. Maybe it’s a good date night topic, discussing belief systems to see if they are actually a good match. Hobbies and shared mutual interests will not be able to give you better insight. The alignment of core values can build a stronger connection.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.