Jennifer Lopez at 56 shares her top 5 'life lessons for reinventing yourself and staying hot forever'

Jennifer Lopez turned 56 on July 24, and she’s proving that age is just a number and ambition doesn’t come with an expiry date – whether she’s lighting up the stage with her high-energy performances and chart-topping hits on the Up All Night tour or reinventing herself as an entrepreneur for her skincare empire, Jennifer aka JLo serves a fierce reminder that age is not an anchor. Jennifer Lopez has a fiery take on how one can reinvent themselves. (Getty Images via AFP)

JLo spilt the beans on her five golden life lessons in a candid feature with InStyle magazine, posted on June 24 with the caption, “There is nobody who embodies “age is just a number” more than the eternal beauty @jlo who turns 56 (Seriously.) today. On the iconic diva’s birthday, watch and learn as she shares her five simple life lessons to reinventing yourself and staying hot forever.”

Whether it is to fiercely shut down ageist stereotypes or embrace self-love, Jennifer drops 5 of her unapologetic life lessons:

1. Age is just a number

Often we set age as a deadline, that by 30, we need to accomplish this, or by that age, we should have done that, but Jennifer reminded that life isn't supposed to be a checklist to the number of ages. At any point, one can reinvent themselves, learn new hobbies, and do new things.

Jennifer said, “Who says you can't start learning how to play the piano at 50, you can and you are here until you are dead, so might as well do shit- do as much as you can. ”

She further added how outdated the belief of adding age as a limit bar, and especially for women, it keeps changing. JLo wondered and questioned herself, whether it is 25 or 35 or 40, even 50? This kind of thinking is no longer relevant to her anymore as age is not a barrier, as she said, “It sounds so crazy to me – was it 25, was it 35, was it 40… Is it 50? No baby.”

2. Ask for help

Asking for help is not a sign of weakness or vulnerability; it’s a form of strength. Even Jennifer believes in the power of seeking support. She credited one of her sources of guidance to self-help author Louise Hay and recommended her books.

Jennifer said, “I am open and receptive to all the goodness and abundance the universe has to offer. I learned all these from Louise Hay. You should read some of her books. She recently passed away ,but helped me so much in my life, just her philosophies and the idea of thinking positively.”

3. Don't apologise

Women are often pigeonholed in the role of caregiver, and when they seek more beyond that traditional mould, they are made to feel guilty, or worse, feel the need to apologise for their ambitions, but as Jlo said, “Do women feel the need to apologise for wanting it all? We deserve whatever any other man on this planet has and deserves, and why not ?”

4. Start small

Changing life begins with small steps. Reinvention does not imply overnight magical transformation, including both personality and looks. In reality, the process is gradual. JLo suggested focusing on one area you know you can handle, and the rest will automatically begin to align.

Jennifer described this process in detail. She elaborated, “Start small. Look at your whole life. Pick one thing that you know (you) can handle, that when you fix it, whether it's work or relationship or this or that or whatever, and you know, and just go like okay I am going to handle this part first, and when I handle that, everything else is going to fall into place.”

And what happens is when you start to feel good from inside, you will take care of yourself and your appearance as well.

JLo added, “When you feel good inside, you kind of like you start pimping yourself right, get my hair done, my nails did. Taking care of yourself being healthy, going to gym, eating right, telling yourself kind things like I am youthful and timeless at every age. I am ever evolving and my life is full of joy and adventure. Those type of things that starts inside but also manifest itself on the outside.”

5. Check in with yourself

Regular reflection helps to improve yourself. It, in a way, revamps the way you see yourself.

JLo explained, “It is such a cliche to say like be true to yourself and all of these types of phrases but it is so true- it's just like you have to always be checking in with yourself and making sure like, am I happy where I am? Is it something I should change? Am I not fulfilled in some way and it is your responsibility to take care of yourself.”