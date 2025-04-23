Less swiping, more talking: Why Gen Z is ditching fast matches for ‘slow dating'

Gen Z is switching gears; they are ditching the binge-swiping trend for slower and more intentional dating. It is no longer about just finding someone; the goal is to find the right one. Contrary to popular belief, slow dating isn't rejecting technology but rather a more refined use of it. Slow dating resonates with Gen Z, who seek authentic connections by taking time to understand each other. (Unsplash)

Ravi Mittal, Founder and CEO of QuackQuack, shared with HT Lifestyle why Gen Z is moving away from fast matches and embracing the charm of 'slow dating'. (Also read: Invisible infidelity? How micro-cheating damages relationships without you noticing )

1. Instant to intentional

For a generation that has tasted speed and instant gratification, Gen Z is clear on one thing: relationships take time. Instead of jumping into the deeper end in a hurry, this generation of daters is taking the time to get to know each other. The young daters have moved on from "What you doing?" to asking better questions and initiating longer and more meaningful chats. They have finally started focusing on the direction instead of the momentum.

Gen Z is shifting towards slow dating, prioritising emotional awareness and mental health over quick connections.(Shutterstock)

2. Emotional awareness

Slow dating does not mean disinterested. Gen Z is approaching the game with higher emotional awareness, prioritising their mental health over the rush to find love. They are less likely to tolerate chaos in the name of love and are more inclined to find a stable and respectful connection, even if that takes a bit longer.

The emotionally mindful Gen Z also prioritises emotional safety, boundaries, and personal growth over hurried connections that can jeopardise their peace; these are easier to uncover when the connection progresses slowly and conversations flow more organically.

3. Quality matches

This young generation of daters has stopped collecting matches and started placing higher value on compatibility, similar outlook, and, on a refreshing shift, emotional intelligence. Surface-level connections don't cut it for them anymore, and nothing can beat slow dating when it comes to getting to know a match at a deeper level. Gen Z daters believe that directing your time and energy to one good match is much better than hundreds of aimless chats.

Gen Z is redefining dating by shifting from fast, surface-level connections to slow, intentional relationships. (Pixabay)

4. Authenticity

Everyone tends to put their best foot forward when it comes to dating; it is very natural for people to add layers to their personality to impress others. But Gen Z daters know that genuine connection happens only when you peel back the layers and get to know the real person underneath. Slow dating allows for the authenticity to unfold naturally; it makes space and time for the true personality to emerge.

5. More time and less pressure

With the pace of matching to committing being slowed down, the pressure to reach from point A to B and cramming emotional intimacy into a few days has also drastically reduced. Slow dating has reduced the urgency to define and label a connection too fast. Gen Z isn't caught up in the usual "What are we?" rather, they are more interested in the emotional ease and "How comfortable are we with each other?".

In this world obsessed with speed, instant, and on-demand, Gen Z is choosing to slow down because, sometimes, the best connection takes longer to click.

