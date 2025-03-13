Love or control? Study shows how people behave when they suspect their partner is cheating

Jealousy comes from the fear of losing their loved ones. (Shutterstock)

Sometimes, a relationship reaches a precarious state where one partner suspects the other of cheating. It is typically assumed that they would lash out at their partner with heated confrontation. But, it turns out that jealousy’s wrath is a double-edged, sugar-coated sword.

A study published in Evolutionary Psychology revealed that when people believe their partners are cheating, they feel more jealous. This jealousy then manifests in two ways, some people become more affectionate and caring, while others adopt controlling behaviours to actively prevent infidelity.

Understanding the role of jealousy

Jealousy is an emotional response that arises when a person perceives a threat of losing their partner. It originates from insecurity that they will lose their love.

The study was conducted on 222 people. The results showed that those who thought about infidelity felt more jealous and were more likely to try to keep their partner close, either by being loving or by becoming controlling.

Two ways jealousy show

The study, based on its findings, categorised two manifestations of jealousy: benefit-providing and cost-inflicting behaviours.

The first, benefit-providing behaviours, consists of expressing affection, giving gifts, and offering emotional support. All of this is done to strengthen the bond with their partner so they do not leave them behind. The sudden lovebombing is one of the milder ways to prevent their partner from straying and showing how much they care for them.

The second is cost-inflicting behaviours. This is more controlling and actively focused on manipulating the partner's emotions so that their true fear of infidelity does not materialise.

Both are deep-seated behaviours aimed at keeping their loved ones close. The fear of losing them makes them act in two different ways, one by creating tension through control and manipulation, and the other by nurturing closeness through affection and care.

