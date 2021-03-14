Meghan Markle already has a gift for unborn daughter, she bought it in 2015

During their much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said some things that left the entire world in a state of shock. During the interview, the Duchess Of Sussex, who is expecting again with Prince Harry, revealed the sex of her second child as well. Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah that they will soon be welcoming a baby girl.

Since this information came out, an old interview of the Duchess has resurfaced on the internet making her fans go aww and for all the right reasons. According to the interview with Hello! magazine in 2015, the Suits alum splurged on an expensive watch as a gift to herself and hoping to pass it down to her daughter as an heirloom one day. And this gift was the French Tank watch by Cartier.

During the interview, Meghan had said, "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version." Meghan even got the watch engraved to add a more personal touch to it. She said, "'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them (sic)."

This just shows that Meghan has been dreaming of being a mommy to a little girl for a long time now. This made her fans really happy for the couple. Prince Harry is also extremely excited about the arrival of their daughter and he even mentioned it to Oprah during their interview. He said, "To have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? We've got our family."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018. The couple is already parents to their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor who was born in May 2019. They announced that they are expecting their second child by sharing a gorgeous black and white image on Valentine's Day.

