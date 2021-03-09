IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Suicide to racism: Harry, Meghan on royal mess
Harry and Meghan, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were quitting royal duties last year. REUTERS(VIA REUTERS)
Harry and Meghan, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were quitting royal duties last year. REUTERS(VIA REUTERS)
world news

Suicide to racism: Harry, Meghan on royal mess

  • In a two-hour tell-all interview by Oprah Winfrey, the legendary talk show host, the former royal couple painted a deeply unflattering picture of life inside the royal household.
READ FULL STORY
By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:16 AM IST

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan alleged in an explosive interview on Sunday that they encountered racist attitudes and a lack of support that drove the Duchess of Sussex to thoughts of suicide.

In a two-hour tell-all interview by Oprah Winfrey, the legendary talk show host, the former royal couple painted a deeply unflattering picture of life inside the royal household, depicting a cold, uncaring institution that they had to flee to save their lives.

Meghan told Winfrey that at one point “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore”. She said she sought help through the palace’s human resources department but was told there was nothing it could do. Meghan, 39, admitted that she was naive at the start of her relationship with Harry and unprepared for the strictures of royal life.

The former television star, who is biracial, said that when she was pregnant with son, Archie, there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”. Markle clarified she had not heard this conversation herself. “That was relayed to me from Harry from the conversations the family had with him,” she told Winfrey.

Harry confirmed the conversation, saying: “I was a bit shocked.” He said he would not reveal who made the comment, though Winfrey said he told her it was not either of his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Philip. Markle said she was told that her son would not be granted a royal title or security even before he was born.

“The allegation that there were discussions in the palace about how dark Meghan’s first baby might be is a devastating one,” Jonny Dymond, BBC’s royal correspondent, noted.

Harry said he had lived in fear of a repeat of the fate of his mother, Princess Diana, who was covered constantly by the press and died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Harry revealed he currently has a poor relationship with William and said things got so bad with his father that at one point Prince Charles stopped taking his calls. “There is a lot to work through there,” Harry said about his father.

Harry and Meghan, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were quitting royal duties last year. The interview was widely seen as their first opportunity to explain their decision.

In a rare positive moment in the interview, though, the couple revealed their second child, due in the summer, would be a girl.

The palace has not responded to the interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prince harry meghan markle british royal family
Close
The draft “Afghanistan Peace Agreement” is the second key document related to the Biden administration’s efforts to push the peace process in Afghanistan that has leaked in recent days Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
The draft “Afghanistan Peace Agreement” is the second key document related to the Biden administration’s efforts to push the peace process in Afghanistan that has leaked in recent days Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

In draft deal for Afghan peace, US wants Taliban in interim govt

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:30 AM IST
  • The US proposal states that a “transitional peace government of Afghanistan” will be formed once the peace agreement is signed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harry and Meghan, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were quitting royal duties last year. REUTERS(VIA REUTERS)
Harry and Meghan, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced they were quitting royal duties last year. REUTERS(VIA REUTERS)
world news

Suicide to racism: Harry, Meghan on royal mess

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:16 AM IST
  • In a two-hour tell-all interview by Oprah Winfrey, the legendary talk show host, the former royal couple painted a deeply unflattering picture of life inside the royal household.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sahouri was among more than 125 reporters detained or arrested during the civil unrest that unfolded across the U.S. in 2020.(via AP)
Sahouri was among more than 125 reporters detained or arrested during the civil unrest that unfolded across the U.S. in 2020.(via AP)
world news

US journalist arrested while covering protest goes on trial

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Des Moines Register news reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was pepper-sprayed and jailed while reporting on a clash between protesters and police in May, is charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain is leading Europe with its vaccination program and aims to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July.(AP)
Britain is leading Europe with its vaccination program and aims to offer a jab to all adults by the end of July.(AP)
world news

UK Covid-19 deaths continue to fall as over one-third population inoculated

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the milestone at a news conference on Monday, the same day the government took its first major step in easing lockdown restrictions by re-opening schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Weekly infection numbers rose by a third to more than 123,000 cases between February 24 and March 2, according to the GIMBE health think tank, the highest since early December.(via Reuters)
Weekly infection numbers rose by a third to more than 123,000 cases between February 24 and March 2, according to the GIMBE health think tank, the highest since early December.(via Reuters)
world news

Italy's Covid-19 death toll tops 100,000

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:00 PM IST
Just over a year since it became the first European country to be overwhelmed by Covid-19, Italy's health ministry recorded another 318 virus-related deaths, taking the total to 100,103.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden (FILE PHOTO)
US President Joe Biden (FILE PHOTO)
world news

On Women's Day, Joe Biden creates gender policy council within White House

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:59 PM IST
US President Joe Biden created the policy council as part of two executive orders he signed on Monday to mark International Women’s Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An Air Force member closes her eyes while getting a shot of Pfizer's vaccine for COVID-19 at a military base in Lima, Peru, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)(AP)
An Air Force member closes her eyes while getting a shot of Pfizer's vaccine for COVID-19 at a military base in Lima, Peru, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)(AP)
world news

Vaccinated people can visit each other mask free, says CDC

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The agency issued its long-awaited guidance for what fully vaccinated people can safely do, as inoculations rise but as health experts warn that the risk of the virus remains, especially with new variants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screengrab from a video clip shared by the Chinese foreign ministry and tweeted by CGTN, which shows spokespersons using the “fist and palm” salute to extend greetings ahead of the Chinese New Year in February 2021. (SCREENGRAB/ TWITTER)
A screengrab from a video clip shared by the Chinese foreign ministry and tweeted by CGTN, which shows spokespersons using the “fist and palm” salute to extend greetings ahead of the Chinese New Year in February 2021. (SCREENGRAB/ TWITTER)
world news

Adviser urges China govt to use ‘fist and palm’ salute in times of pandemic

By Sutirtho Patranobis
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Han Fangming, vice chairperson of the foreign affairs committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, argued that the traditional greeting fits the changing lifestyles
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Trudeau names task force on women in the economy ahead of Budget

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:58 PM IST
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Middle Class Prosperity Mona Fortier said Monday the group will harness expert voices across the country to help the government with a plan to address gender equality issues laid bare by the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain has so far taken a light-touch approach to imports from the EU since Brexit, waiving customs requirements and allowing goods to enter freely. (Representative Image)(AP)
Britain has so far taken a light-touch approach to imports from the EU since Brexit, waiving customs requirements and allowing goods to enter freely. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

UK mulls postponing Brexit border checks on food

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:48 PM IST
David Frost, the minister who negotiated the Brexit trade deal with the EU and is now leading the UK’s relations with the bloc, has asked officials to review the timetable of the new border paperwork requirements, which are due to start from April 1, according to two people familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man holds a baby at the Klong Toey fresh market after it was temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters)
A man holds a baby at the Klong Toey fresh market after it was temporarily shut down amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters)
world news

Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from April

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:48 PM IST
  • Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative Covid-19 test results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People gather in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day, despite of being banned by local authorities due to COVID-19 restrictions, at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2021. The sign reads: "We do not fight together, they will kill us separately". REUTERS/Sergio Perez(REUTERS)
People gather in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day, despite of being banned by local authorities due to COVID-19 restrictions, at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, March 8, 2021. The sign reads: "We do not fight together, they will kill us separately". REUTERS/Sergio Perez(REUTERS)
world news

Defying pandemic, feminists in Spain decry far-right attacks

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Spain’s Constitutional Court on Monday rejected last-minute appeals by unions and women’s rights groups to hold any kind of street protest in the Spanish capital, following similar recent rulings by lower-level courts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Detroit police monitor the scene of a shooting at the Rivertown Inn and Suites on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.(AP)
Detroit police monitor the scene of a shooting at the Rivertown Inn and Suites on East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit.(AP)
world news

Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • Chandra Moore, 55, died Friday, Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker pick up a Johnson &amp; Johnson Covid-19 vaccine as she prepares to administers a dose to a health staff member at a vaccination center at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, South Africa,(AP)
A healthcare worker pick up a Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine as she prepares to administers a dose to a health staff member at a vaccination center at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, South Africa,(AP)
world news

South Africans invested most in 55 years as Covid-19 crisis raged

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:45 PM IST
  • The country’s collective investment scheme industry saw net annual inflows of 213 billion rand ($13.8 billion) in 2020, according to statistics released by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa on Monday. That was the highest figure since 1965.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Von der Leyen said things were improving in the EU, where monthly vaccine production is to be doubled. The commission sees output of 90 million to 100 million doses a month by the end of March. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Von der Leyen said things were improving in the EU, where monthly vaccine production is to be doubled. The commission sees output of 90 million to 100 million doses a month by the end of March. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

EU says it’s tired of being a scapegoat for slow vaccines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:40 PM IST
In a blistering counter-attack against criticism over the European Union’s sluggish Covid-19 vaccination program, von der Leyen refocused blame on manufacturers, notably AstraZeneca Plc, which she said hadn’t stockpiled doses as it started producing in Europe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP